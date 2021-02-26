What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – New Music From Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga’s Dogs Kidnapped – More Info, Nick Jonas SNL Teaser

BRUNO MARS HAS NEW MUSIC COMING OUT NEXT WEEK!

After an almost two year hiatus, the 35-year-old singer announced that he is releasing a new song and album. On his Instagram on Thursday, Mars shared that he teamed up with Anderson Paak for a new band called Silk Sonic.

“We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5,” he wrote alongside a concert poster of the two that also reads, “With special guest Host Bootsy Collins.”

Paak also wrote on his social media, “WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!!”

LADY GAGA Is Offering $500,000 For The Return Of Her 2 Stolen French Bulldog After Her Dog Walker Was Shot In A Plan To Steal The Dogs.

Video surveillance has been released from the moment a gun went off and 2 of Lady Gaga’s 3 French Bulldogs were taken while out on a walk with their dog walker.

The surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows a white sedan roll up on the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and 2 men get out of the backseat, you hear one of the men cock the gun, saying, “give it up.”

Fischer puts up a fight, screaming for help and yelling for Koji — one of the dogs — before the gun goes off, striking Fischer in the chest, he immediately hits the sidewalk. Each of the thieves then pile into the backseat, with one dog per person, the second dog can be heard yelping as it’s taken, and the third dog left behind runs back to Fischer.

The neighbor only agreed to release this video after getting word that Gaga’s team wanted it to be seen to catch the shooter and recover her dogs, Koji and Gustav. The neighbor believes the getaway vehicle was a Nissan, it appears it could have been an Altima or Sentra.

At this time, there are no suspects. Gaga is currently in Rome, but her team is hopeful the new video will help bring justice for Ryan, and the return of her dogs.

Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her pups

‘FRAMING BRITNEY’ On Crave Today – Her Father Is Speaking Out Through A Lawyer Defending Himself

Jamie Spears is trying to defend himself (and basically lie about everything) by having his lawyer speak out on his behalf regarding his power of conservatorship over his daughter Britney Spears, who supposedly doesn’t want him in charge of her.

Jamie Spears’ lawyer has broken her silence about her client’s battle to keep his position as his daughter’s conservator amid a wave of opposition from fans and the #FreeBritney movement.

Vivian Thoreen appeared on U.S. TV show Good Morning America on Thursday to set the record straight and defend Jamie’s actions, insisting he has been incorrectly vilified in the media as the bad guy.

“I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here,” she said. “This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney’s life.”

Jamie Spears is very much back in the spotlight amid his daughter Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle and following the debut of hard-hitting documentary Framing Britney Spears, which hit TV screens in America earlier this month. In it, he was depicted as a controlling dad, who doesn’t always have the Toxic singer’s best interests at heart.

He has been in charge of Britney’s welfare and finances since 2008, when the pop superstar suffered a meltdown following months of bizarre behavior.

But Thoreen insists Britney is still very much in control of her life – not her father.

Framing Britney is out on CRAVE now if you’d like to know more about what’s going on.

Sneak Peak At Nick Jonas On SNL, He’s HOSTING & Is The MUSICAL Guest – Expect To See Him Play His New Song ‘Spaceman’

Here is the track list for his upcoming album ‘Spaceman’ coming out March 12

1. “Don’t Give Up on Us” 2. “Heights” 3. Spaceman 4. “2Drunk” 5. “Delicious” 6. “This Is Heaven” 7. “Sexual” 8. “Deeper Love” 9. “If I Fall” 10. “Death Do Us Part” 11. “Nervous”

Scooter & Jac Chat With Karis Wilson – Grade 12 Student From Kamloops Sent Home Due To Dress Code

Kamloops grade 12 student Karis Wilson was sent home from school over concerns about dress code infractions. Shew was wearing a white turtlekneck with a knee length black dress overtop. Her teacher pulled her aside and says she needs to go home and change because the outfit made her and their male student teacher uncomfortable because the dress looked like “lingerie”. Karis’s dad made a video about how his daughter was treated inappropriately and the video went viral. We got to talk to Karis about where she sits with the school, support she’s gotten, and the change she hopes to see. Listen below!