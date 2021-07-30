What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – New Music From Silk Sonic & Billie Eilish, Trailer For ‘House Of Gucci OUT NOW! & MORE!

NEW SONG FROM SILK SONIC!

Silk Sonic listened to our prayers and FINALLY released a new song.. It’s only been forever guys… ANYWAY, we’re pumped! Silk Sonic is built up of Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak and their new song is ‘Skate’. It was released with such a fun music video as well! Check it out below!

And of course this was the first song that the two of them released: ‘Leave The Door Open’

NEW ALBUM FROM BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish has finally released her highly anticipated album ‘Happier Than Ever’ definitely the easy listening album of the summer, check out some of our Favorites off the album below!

PRINCE Released A New Album Last Week – Recorded Back In 2010 & Incase You Missed It It’s Amazing!!

Prince’s new album “Welcome 2 America” was recorded in 2010 — but it sure sounds like a sign of these times.

Many critics are reporting that the album feels like a socially conscious statement made in response to the Black Lives Matter movement that stepped up in 2020.

“I swear that he’s speaking from the grave,” said Elisa Fiorillo, who, as a member of Prince’s NPG (New Power Generation) band, sang background vocals throughout the LP. “Now I listen to it, and I get it more than I did when I sang it, which is crazy. It’s like he read into the future.”

And 11 years after making “Welcome 2 America,” a prescient Prince has aligned himself with a different kind of revolution on songs such as “Running Game (Son of a Slave Master),” “One Day We’ll All B Free” and “Stand Up and B Strong.”

Prinnce sadly passed away April 21, 2016.

Listen to some of the songs off the album below:

Our First Look At Lady Gaga & Adam Driver In ‘House Of Gucci’

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control. Check out the full trailer below!

The movie will be out November 24!

Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney Over Black Widow & They Aren’t Having It

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, claiming the simultaneous release of “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney+ violated her deal, and cost her serious money.

In legal docs, the “Black Widow” star claims her contract with Disney stated the movie would be exclusively released in theaters. Problem is,Disney broke that deal, she says, when the movie was made available in theaters and on its streaming service.

Scarlett says her salary was tied to how well the film performed at the box office. But, the actress claims, releasing the film on Disney+ meant fewer butts in movie theaters, which cut into her backend.

Kanye West Is Doing ANOTHER Listening Party For His Album ‘Donda’

Kanye West is hosting another listening party for his upcoming "Donda" album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but he's still brainstorming on how to make the event unique to fill new seats. Apparently Yeezy and his production team locked down Aug. 5 at MBS for another "Donda" listening event on the eve of the album drop. Stadium employees have been hired on, and plan to work it the same as last week.