What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – NEW MUSIC! Kelly Clarkson’s First Christmas Song This Year, Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix & MORE!

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix Canada In October
October 1, 2021
- A Sinsister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documetary (Chile)
- Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special
- Forever Rich — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- The Guilty — Netflix Film
- MAID — Netflix Series
- Palk’s Spirit — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Swallow — Netflix Film (Nigeria)
- 30 Days of Night
- A Dog’s Journey
- Abominable
- Addams Family Values
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Anatomy
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Blades of Glory
- Bruce Almighty
- The Cain in the Woods
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlotte’s Web
- Corpse Bride
- Dark Shadows
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Escape Plan
- Failure to Launch
- Flight
- Freedom Writers
- Good Boys
- Heat
- Jackass: The Movie
- Knock Knock
- Mamma Mia!
- Men in Black 3
- The Missing
- The People vs. Larry Flint
- Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
- Ride Along 2
- The Ring
- Safe House
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Talladega Knights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Wyatt Earp
October 3, 2021
- After
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime (China)
- Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film (China)
October 4, 2021
- Blue’s Clues & You!: season 1
- On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series
October 5, 2021
- Escape the Undertake — Netflix Film
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: season 4
October 6, 2021
- Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary
- Baking Impossible — Netflix Series
- The Five Juanas — Netflix Series (Mexico)
- Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- About a Boy
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Drag Me to Hell
- Dragonheart
- Fear
- Land of the Lost
- Minions
- The Thing
- Werewolves Within
October 7, 2021
- The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series (Germany)
- Knocked Up
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series (UK)
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
October 8, 2021
- A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family
- Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series (France)
- Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film (China)
- Honey Boy
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary (India)
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family (Japan)
- Pretty Smart — Netflix Series
October 9, 2021
- Blue Period — Netflix Anime (Japan)
October 11, 2021
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- The King’s Affection — Netflix Series (South Korea)
October 12, 2021
- Bright: Samural Soul — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary (Spain)
- Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
October 13, 2021
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film (Peru)
- Hiacynt — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- Reflection of You — Netflix Series
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14, 2021
- Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
- One Night in Paris — Netflix Film (France)
October 15, 2021
- CoComelon: Season 4
- Deep Impact
- The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- The Four of Us — Netflix Film (Germany)
- Karma’s World — Netflix Family
- Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series (India)
- Michael Jackson’s This is It
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- My Name — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- PAW Patrol: Season 8
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family
- The Trip — Netflix Film (Norway)
- You: Season 3 — Netflix Series
October 16, 2021
- The General’s Daughter
- Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family (Netherlands)
- Super 8
October 17, 2021
- Hellboy
October 19, 2021
- In for a Murder / W jack morderstwo – Netflix Film (Poland)
October 20, 2021
- Found — Netflix Documentary
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Night Teeth — Netflix Film
- Sinister
- Stuck Together — Netflix Film (France)
October 21, 2021
- Flip a Coin – One OK Rock Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Japan)
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Isjiders — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series (Germany)
- Sex, Love & goop — Netflix Series
October 22, 2021
- Adventure Beast — Netflix Series
- Dynasty: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Inside Job — Netflix Series
- Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film (South Africa)
- Locke & Key: Season 2- — Netflix Series
- Maya and the Three — Netflix Family
- More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series (Taiwan)
- Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary
October 26, 2021
- Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series
October 27, 2021
- Hypnotic — Netflix Film
- Nobody Sleeps in he Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- This Is Us: Season 5
October 28, 2021
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Mexico
- The Motive — Netflix Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Isreal)
October 29, 2021
- Army of Thieves — Netflix Film
- Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series
- Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France)
- Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France)
- Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
- The Time It Takes — Netflix Series (Spain)
Drake Was Spotted Hanging Out With The Wolf Of Wall Street
Drake was spotted in Miami on Wednesday “hanging” for hours with “Wolf of Wall Street” Jordan Belfort at power eatery Carbone, and the unlikely duo referred to themselves as “the werewolves of Miami,” we hear.
“They were sitting next to each other [at separate tables], and a mutual friend connected them. They ended up hanging out and staying [at the restaurant] for hours,” says a source.
The duo hit it off immediately and ended up celebrating Drake’s No. 1 single “Way 2 Sexy,” as well as his “Certified Lover Boy” album. The odd couple apparently has the same sense of humor: They jokingly toasted to being “the werewolves of Miami,” our spy said.
They both posted images of the meeting on their respective Instagram pages. Drake is seen leaning over a grinning Belfort’s phone, and he captioned the photo: “Wolves.”
Belfort commented “Certified Lover Boys” underneath Drake’s post. He posted the same photo and wrote: “Werewolves in Miami.”
Drake NO!! He’s bad news!
Elon Musk & Grimes Split After 3 Years And Baby X Æ A-Xii
Billionaire Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years together.
The SpaceX founder confirmed that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, the epically named X Æ A-Xii Musk.
“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”
-Elon Musk
They welcomed their son in May 2020.
Mario Movie Is Coming Out With Chris Pratt, Keegan Michel Key, Seth Rogan & More Are Some Voices You’ll Recognize
Talk about a level up, the new animated feature film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. has bagged an A-list voice cast.
Chris Pratt and Charlie Day have been tapped to play the titular video game siblings Mario and Luigi, respectively, two Italian plumbers plunged into a world of foes and fantasy in the beloved Nintendo game series. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, the royal blonde who has inspired millions of Halloween costumes and rap lyrics, often found in the clutches of supervillain Bowser, who will be voiced by actor Jack Black.
Rounding out the are Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad (who does a mean cover of Sia’s “Chandelier”), Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
New Music From Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay & BTS, Alessia Cara & G-Eazy
Kelly Clarkson released the FIRST Christmas song of the season ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’ off of her upcoming album ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ coming out October 15!
Coldplay released a new song with BTS called ‘My Universe’ off their upcoming album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ also coming out October 15th:
Alessia Cara also released an album ‘In The Meantime’ and it is SO GOOD! Check out one of our favorite songs ‘Bluebird’
G-Eazy also released an album ‘These Things Happen To’ check out one of his songs ‘When You’re Gone’ below!