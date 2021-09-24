What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – NEW MUSIC! Kelly Clarkson’s First Christmas Song This Year, Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix & MORE!

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix Canada In October

October 1, 2021

A Sinsister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — Netflix Documetary (Chile)

Diana: The Musical — Netflix Special

Forever Rich — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

The Guilty — Netflix Film

MAID — Netflix Series

Palk’s Spirit — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Scaredy Cats — Netflix Family

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Swallow — Netflix Film (Nigeria)

30 Days of Night

A Dog’s Journey

Abominable

Addams Family Values

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Anatomy

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Blades of Glory

Bruce Almighty

The Cain in the Woods

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Corpse Bride

Dark Shadows

The Devil’s Rejects

Escape Plan

Failure to Launch

Flight

Freedom Writers

Good Boys

Heat

Jackass: The Movie

Knock Knock

Mamma Mia!

Men in Black 3

The Missing

The People vs. Larry Flint

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Ride Along 2

The Ring

Safe House

Saving Private Ryan

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Talladega Knights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Wyatt Earp

October 3, 2021

After

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — Netflix Anime (China)

Upcoming Summer — Netflix Film (China)

October 4, 2021

Blue’s Clues & You!: season 1

On My Block: Season 4 — Netflix Series

October 5, 2021

Escape the Undertake — Netflix Film

The Great Canadian Baking Show: season 4

October 6, 2021

Bad Sport — Netflix Documentary

Baking Impossible — Netflix Series

The Five Juanas — Netflix Series (Mexico)

Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — Netflix Film

A Million Ways to Die in the West

About a Boy

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Drag Me to Hell

Dragonheart

Fear

Land of the Lost

Minions

The Thing

Werewolves Within

October 7, 2021

The Billion Dollar Code — Netflix Series (Germany)

Knocked Up

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Netflix Series (UK)

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

October 8, 2021

A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix Family

Family Business: Season 3 — Netflix Series (France)

Grudge/Kin — Netflix Film (China)

Honey Boy

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — Netflix Documentary (India)

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — Netflix Film (Italy)

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — Netflix Family (Japan)

Pretty Smart — Netflix Series

October 9, 2021

Blue Period — Netflix Anime (Japan)

October 11, 2021

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — Netflix Family

The King’s Affection — Netflix Series (South Korea)

October 12, 2021

Bright: Samural Soul — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — Netflix Documentary

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — Netflix Documentary (Spain)

Mighty Express: Season 5 — Netflix Family

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

October 13, 2021

The Blacklist: Season 8

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — Netflix Film (Peru)

Hiacynt — Netflix Film (Poland)

Love is Blind: Brazil — Netflix Series (Brazil)

Reflection of You — Netflix Series

Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14, 2021

Another Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

One Night in Paris — Netflix Film (France)

October 15, 2021

CoComelon: Season 4

Deep Impact

The Forgotten Battle — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

The Four of Us — Netflix Film (Germany)

Karma’s World — Netflix Family

Little Things: Season 4 — Netflix Series (India)

Michael Jackson’s This is It

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Name — Netflix Series (South Korea)

PAW Patrol: Season 8

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — Netflix Family

The Trip — Netflix Film (Norway)

You: Season 3 — Netflix Series

October 16, 2021

The General’s Daughter

Misfit: The Series — Netflix Family (Netherlands)

Super 8

October 17, 2021

Hellboy

October 19, 2021

In for a Murder / W jack morderstwo – Netflix Film (Poland)

October 20, 2021

Found — Netflix Documentary

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Night Teeth — Netflix Film

Sinister

Stuck Together — Netflix Film (France)

October 21, 2021

Flip a Coin – One OK Rock Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Japan)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Isjiders — Netflix Series (Spain)

Komi Can’t Communicate — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — Netflix Series (Germany)

Sex, Love & goop — Netflix Series

October 22, 2021

Adventure Beast — Netflix Series

Dynasty: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Inside Job — Netflix Series

Little Big Mouth — Netflix Film (South Africa)

Locke & Key: Season 2- — Netflix Series

Maya and the Three — Netflix Family

More than Blue: The Series — Netflix Series (Taiwan)

Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary

October 26, 2021

Sex: Unzipped — Netflix Series

October 27, 2021

Hypnotic — Netflix Film

Nobody Sleeps in he Woods Tonight: Part 2 — Netflix Film (Poland)

Sintonia: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil)

This Is Us: Season 5

October 28, 2021

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — Netflix Mexico

The Motive — Netflix Documentary — Netflix Documentary (Isreal)

October 29, 2021

Army of Thieves — Netflix Film

Colin in Black & White — Netflix Series

Dear Mother — Netflix Film (France)

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France)

Roaring Twenties — Netflix Documentary (new episodes)

The Time It Takes — Netflix Series (Spain)

Drake Was Spotted Hanging Out With The Wolf Of Wall Street

Drake was spotted in Miami on Wednesday “hanging” for hours with “Wolf of Wall Street” Jordan Belfort at power eatery Carbone, and the unlikely duo referred to themselves as “the werewolves of Miami,” we hear.

“They were sitting next to each other [at separate tables], and a mutual friend connected them. They ended up hanging out and staying [at the restaurant] for hours,” says a source.

The duo hit it off immediately and ended up celebrating Drake’s No. 1 single “Way 2 Sexy,” as well as his “Certified Lover Boy” album. The odd couple apparently has the same sense of humor: They jokingly toasted to being “the werewolves of Miami,” our spy said.

They both posted images of the meeting on their respective Instagram pages. Drake is seen leaning over a grinning Belfort’s phone, and he captioned the photo: “Wolves.”

Belfort commented “Certified Lover Boys” underneath Drake’s post. He posted the same photo and wrote: “Werewolves in Miami.”

Drake NO!! He’s bad news!

Elon Musk & Grimes Split After 3 Years And Baby X Æ A-Xii

Billionaire Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years together.

The SpaceX founder confirmed that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, the epically named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.” -Elon Musk

They welcomed their son in May 2020.

Mario Movie Is Coming Out With Chris Pratt, Keegan Michel Key, Seth Rogan & More Are Some Voices You’ll Recognize

Talk about a level up, the new animated feature film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. has bagged an A-list voice cast.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day have been tapped to play the titular video game siblings Mario and Luigi, respectively, two Italian plumbers plunged into a world of foes and fantasy in the beloved Nintendo game series. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, the royal blonde who has inspired millions of Halloween costumes and rap lyrics, often found in the clutches of supervillain Bowser, who will be voiced by actor Jack Black.

Rounding out the are Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad (who does a mean cover of Sia’s “Chandelier”), Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

New Music From Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay & BTS, Alessia Cara & G-Eazy

Kelly Clarkson released the FIRST Christmas song of the season ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’ off of her upcoming album ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ coming out October 15!

Coldplay released a new song with BTS called ‘My Universe’ off their upcoming album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ also coming out October 15th:

Alessia Cara also released an album ‘In The Meantime’ and it is SO GOOD! Check out one of our favorite songs ‘Bluebird’

G-Eazy also released an album ‘These Things Happen To’ check out one of his songs ‘When You’re Gone’ below!