What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – New MUSIC, Mario Lopez Daughter “Walked In” On “Parents Time”, Joe Rogan Covid Remarks

DJ Khaled Dropped A New Album And EVERY Artist Is On It – Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Cardi B, Drake & SO MANY MORE

DJ Khaled may have just released the album of the summer… Check out our favorites below!

Mario Lopez Talks About A Time His Daughter Walked In On Him & His Wife

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney have lived through every parent’s “worst” nightmare. While appearing on the latest episode of Lisa Vanderpump’s Overserved series, the 47-year-old Saved By the Bell alum recounted the “traumatic” moment when the pair’s 10-year-old daughter, Gia Franchesca, walked in on them having sex…. Seen at dinner with Vanderpump, 60, her husband, Ken Todd, and Sheryl Underwood, Courtney shares that she is surprised that the couple hasn’t gotten pregnant again, before Vanderpump questions, “How do you have sex when you have three children anyways?” “Oh my gosh, it’s all about the quickie now,” Mario replies, before recalling the occurrence with their young child. “This was so traumatic, our daughter walked in on us the other day,” he says. Courtney reveals that she and her husband decided to get intimate in their guest bedroom, for “a little getaway,” Thinking that Gia was busy with school work, Courtney tells the dinner guests that she and Mario thought they were in the clear as it only takes “however many minutes” but they didn’t lock the door because they were in the guest room, thinking that they were safe from being bothered.

But, as Courtney reveals, Gia went looking for her parents, and walked in to them having sexy time! Mario was like LIGHTNING with pulling the sheets up he said.

After the awkward encounter, Mario said that he wanted to speak openly with his eldest child about what she saw. “I said, ‘I got to go talk to her,’ but we couldn’t find her for like an hour,” Mario says. HOW UNCOMFORTABLE FOR EVERYONE… You can check out the full interview and story below!

5 People Arrested In Lady Gaga Dog Napping Incident

Multiple people who allegedly dognapped Lady Gaga’s 2 French Bulldogs and shot her dog walker have been arrested.

Joe Rogan Is Responding To His Earlier Comments About Young People & Vaccines “I’m A F***ing Moron”

Joe Rogan‘s walking back his COVID-19 comments suggesting young, healthy people don’t need to get vaccinated, and he wants to make it clear he’s not a doctor, not an anti-vaxxer, but he IS a “f***ing moron.”

The immensely popular podcast host and UFC commentator addressed the backlash he got this week on Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” saying … “I am not an anti-vaxx person. In fact, I said I believe they are safe and I encourage many people to take them.”

Rogan explained that he felt if you’re a young healthy person, you don’t need it — something widely refuted by experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci — but Joe now concedes what he said was misguided amid the pandemic.

He went on to blame media “click bait” for blowing the whole thing out of proportion, but added … “I’m not a doctor. I am a f***ing moron. And, I’m a cage-fighting commentator who’s a dirty standup comedian … I’m not a respected source of information even for me.

Rogan concluded … “But, I at least try to be honest about what I am saying.”

Michael B Jordan’s Buddies LOVE To Rag On Him & ALWAYS Refer To Him As The Sexiest Man Alive

In an interview with PEOPLE, Michael B Jordan playfully lamented the fact that those close to him “consistently” rag on him for his reigning Sexiest Man Alive title, especially “when they’re trying to be obnoxious and bother me.”

“Everything I do, it’s like, ‘Ooh, Sexiest Man Alive. He uses a straw. Oh my God! He opened that can. Sexiest Man. So sexy.’ The harassment doesn’t stop,” says Jordan, 34.