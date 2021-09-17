What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – NEW MUSIC! Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, ZAYN, Demi Lovato & G-Eazy & MORE!

Selena Gomez Fans Gathered At Met Gala To Chant Her Name At Her Ex Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey.. So Awful

Selena Gomez wasn’t at Monday’s Met Gala, but fans of the singer/actress were and made their presence known by chanting her name at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as they walked the fête’s red carpet Monday night…

Bieber was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Gomez beginning in their teenage years that ended in early 2018, and Hailey appeared to ignore the chant in a video that went viral on social media

Get a life people!!! They’re happily married, why do you care who he’s dating.

Smash Mouth Is Going Crazy On Twitter Cause ‘Allstar’ ISN’T in Rolling Stop Top 500 Songs Ever ..

Smash Mouth is not happy with Rolling Stone Magazine after they posted the Top 500 songs. They update the list every few years and some artists remained on the list and some were removed. Smash Mouth didn’t even make the list & they were not happy about it.. So much so that they Tweeted out to Rolling Stone Magazine and writers.

Is ALL STAR not on this list?????????????????????? Are we missing something??????????????????????? https://t.co/Z6ZzkmNKE4 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 16, 2021

Also embarrassing.. You had 2 good songs, try writing more!!

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Movie Is Getting A Remake

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros.

The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston.

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer of the original. Lin has been attached to the property since 2011, which has seen delirious speculation over the potential lead cast for years. Combos from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated. No cast has been set for López’s script at this stage.

Dune Director Says Marvel Movies Is Criticizing Marvel Movies For Being ‘Repetitive’

Dune co-writer/director Denis Villeneuve becomes the latest filmmaker to criticize films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as being too repetitive. Villeneuve rose to stardom in the film industry with modest budgeted affairs including Prisoners, Enemy and Sicario. Following the Oscar-nominated success of the latter, he would begin venturing into larger-scale territory with the Oscar-nominated sci-fi dramas Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

In an interview with El Mundo for the upcoming release of Dune, Villeneuve opened up about his thoughts on the world of MCU filmmaking. The director shared his belief that the films are far too similar to one another and that the roster has past its acceptable limit of installments. See Villeneuve’s translated comments below:

“There are too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others.”

NEW MUSIC! Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato & G-Eazy and ZAYN

Lil Nas X dropped his highly anticipated album Montero and there are some GREAT songs on it, check out some of our FAVS and the music videos below!

G-Eazy & Demi Lovato dropped a new powerful song together called ‘Breakdown’ check it out below!

Taylor Swift surprised us with ‘Taylor’s Version’ of ‘Wildest Dream’. She is re-recording all her old albums and said ‘Red’ is the next one to be released.. But surprised us all with a song from ‘1989’. Is there a surprise album drop coming? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

ZAYN randomly released 3 rap songs.. YES former 1D member & Pillow Talk singer ZAYN. Check them out below: