What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – NEW Taylor Swift, NEW Suicide Squad Trailer, The Mighty Ducks Game Changers Out Today & MORE!

‘The Mighty Ducks Game Changers’ Is Out Today on Disney+

DUCKS FLY TOGETHER! You can watch ‘The Mighty Ducks Game Changers’ TODAY on Disney+

Taylor Swift Released A New Song That She Wrote Back In 2008 Called ‘You All Over Me’

Taylor Swift is re recording all of her past albums and the first one we will get is ‘Fearless’ on April 11. BUT we are getting a few songs from the album before the release date and that includes ‘You All Over Me’ a song Taylor Swift recorded in 2008 and never released. She re recorded it with Maren Morris doing background vocals. Check it out below!

Kris Jenner Had Sexy Time with ex Caitlyn Jenner & a 10 year old Khloe was hiding under the bed and heard the whole thing

Kris Jenner was on Ellen yesterday and told a story that is horrifying for both parents and a child. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner (known as Bruce at the time) went to bed and ended up having alittle sexy time before going to sleep. They were woken up in the middle of the night to Khloe Kardashian (10 years old at the time) and her friend sneaking out of the room… Turns out the two were playing hide and seek and hid under Kris’s bed… AND HEARD EVERYTHING.. The 2 girls were too afraid to say anything so they just stayed under there.. OOPS.. You can watch the full thing below

‘Arrested Development’ Actress Jessica Walter Died At Age 80

essica Walter, whose roles as a scheming matriarch in TV’s “Arrested Development” and a stalker in “Play Misty for Me” were in line with a career that drew on her astringent screen presence more than her good looks, has died. She was 80.

Walter’s death was confirmed Thursday a cause of death and other details were not immediately provided.

The production company for ‘Arrested Development’ released a statement paying tribute to the late star.

The statement read: “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence.”

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancé have eahcothers wisdom teeth on a necklace..

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz have special necklaces MADE FROM THEIR OWN TEETH…. The 26-year-old model had her and her future hubby’s wisdom teeth encased in a gold mold and made into a matching necklaces for the 2 of them.

I mean cute idea… but can we just stick to the gold matching necklaces MINUS the human bone…

Our first official look at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad: