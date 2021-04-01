What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Oscars Aren’t Looking So Hot, Hailey Bieber Ditches Social Media Mon-Fri, Ariana’s Making HOW MUCH On The Voice & MORE

Studies Show… No One Cares About The Oscars

When this year’s Oscars best picture envelope is opened, viewers might not be on the edge of their seat to see if “Nomadland,” “Mank” or “Promising Young Woman” — or another contender — is named. Instead, they might be scratching their heads. Although the pandemic has left households paying for more streaming services than ever, the majority of the best picture nominees at the Oscars are unknown to entertainment consumers.

After the best picture nominees were announced, industry researcher Guts + Data surveyed 1,500 active entertainment consumers to gauge their awareness of the films, using the title, stars and poster as prompts

According to the survey, the most known best picture nominee was “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the HBO Max drama about Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton, with just over 46% awareness. Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” was second with 39% awareness, followed by Searchlight Pictures’ “Nomadland” with 35% awareness. Less than a quarter of those surveyed were familiar with Amazon Studios’ “The Sound of Metal” (23% awareness) and the Hollywood valentine “Mank” (18%), also on Netflix.

Aka… We don’t care about these movies, although I’m sure they’re all amazing!

We Finally Know Who Of The Royal Family Made Inappropriate Comments About Archie’s Skin Color

When Mghan and Harry did their tell all interview with Oprah, Meghan revealed some shocking information:

“In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

They never revealed who said it, but we’ve all been wondering.. Now apparently we have answers..

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s names were also thrown into the ring, but Oprah later revealed to Gayle King on CBS This Morning that the pair were not involved in the conversations.

Well Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that it was actually Princess Anne who spoke with Harry about Archie’s skin. However, the 71-year-old emphasized that the alleged incident was just a big misunderstanding in a YouTube video released on Tuesday. In the lengthy clip, Campbell cited an inside palace source and insisted the family member was only sharing their concern for Meghan’s cultural capabilities and not the color of her skin.

“There were no concerns about Meghan’s color. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children there would be huge problems, not because of Meghan’s color, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences.”

Uhmm…. What? Still not okay to say

(Princess Anne on the right – Charles’ Sister)

Hailey Bieber Reveals She DOESN’T Use Social Media During The Week… I WISH

Hailey Bieber is learning how to unplug from social media, while silencing online trolls at the same time … a process she says her husband Justin Bieber is guiding her through.

Hailey was talking to Dr. Jessica Clemons — a world-renowned psychiatrist — about mental health and social media when she dished on how she navigates Instagram, Twitter and other apps these days … while also processing vile comments from complete strangers. She got a late of hate on social media after getting together with Justin Bieber after his public breakup with Selena Gomez.. Fans apparently weren’t very open to the releationship, so how doe she handle it?

For starters, Mrs. Bieber explained how she’s actually come to limit her Instagram use, swearing it off Monday through Friday and only hopping in on weekends. That’s apparently helped drown out a lot of noise, and so has completely nixing Twitter from her rotation.I mean it’s tough for us who don’t have people that can post for us.. But I like the idea behind it!!

I’m Sorry HOW MUCH Is Ariana Grande Making As A Coach On The Voice Next Season?!

Ariana Grande recently made headlines when it was announced that the 27-year-old singer announced would be replacing Nick Jonas on the 21st season of The Voice.

Rob Shuter from iHeartRadio’s Naughty But Nice podcast, has shared an exciting update about Ariana joining the show. He revealed, “Sources say Ariana is getting a whopping 20 to 25 million dollars for the show, putting her in the same category as Katy Perry on American Idol. Kelly Clarkson got about $15 million when she joined The Voice”. He further talked about how the women on the show are earning the most by revealing the estimated salary of the male judges. He added, “John Legend and Blake Shelton get around $13 million a season, which means the women on the show are making the most”.

WE LOVE THIS! But also THAT’S SO MUCH MONEY

Ryan Reynolds Is Trolling Conspiracy Theorists On Social Media

Ryan Reynolds took a jab at Covid-19 conspiracy theorists as he received his coronavirus vaccine. He wore a pink woolly hat, white t-shirt and black mask, posted to social media after being administered the vaccine.

“Finally got 5G,” he captioned the photo (below) in reference to conspiracy theorists who believe – among other unfounded claims – that the rollout of 5G caused the pandemic.

Re-sharing the picture on his Instagram Story, Reynolds joked “Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not.”

Oh Ryan Reynolds… WE LOVE YOU!