What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Oscars WILL Allow Zoom, Lil Nas X Sued By NIKE, Sharon Osborne Fired & Given $10 Mil… OKAY & MORE

The Oscars say they WILL allow people to ZOOM in….

After facing backlash from its in-person attendance requirement for the 93rd Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is reportedly altering its rules to allow remote participation.

All nominees have been invited to participate in a Zoom call on Tuesday morning with the show’s producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, where nominees will be given “updates about the show.” These updates are expected to include an option for nominees that aren’t able to make the show in Los Angeles.

According to the exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, many nominees stated their concern about appearing at the ceremony due to travel restrictions around the world, and that the quarantine requirements for travel would come with “significant financial burdens for one party or the other.”

Here’s to another choppy, “wait.. what did they say” award show!

The Oscars will air April 25, 2021, 5:00 p.m

Lil Nas X is getting sued by NIKE

Nike filed a trademark lawsuit Monday against the company behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” which contain a drop of human blood and a pentagram, the latest controversy arising from the rapper’s music video for his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which sparked a culture war and right-wing outrage.

The so-called “Satan Shoes” are a modification of Nike Air Max 97s, and feature a pentagram pendant, a drop of human blood in the sole of the shoe and “Luke 10:18” written on the midsole, a reference to the Bible verse where Satan falls from Heaven.

Nike has been trying to distance itself from the shoes, and said in a statement to Forbes that the shoes were “produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project.”

Although we did here they sold out instantly soooo seems like some people liked them.

Here’s the controversial music video:

Sharon Osbourne is getting paid to quit!

Sharon Osbourne got a payday of up to eight figures from CBS as she exited “The Talk” last week amid allegations of racist behavior.

A source told page six: “Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show],” the source said.

A different source said that, under her departure agreement, Osbourne is not only getting big bucks, but she is free to speak out.

“Sharon will talk when she is ready,” the source said. “She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.”

$10 mil payout…. UHM OKAY NOT BAD

Brad Pitt is going to do majority of his own stunts in Bullet Train!

Brad Pitt’s latest film will include all of his own stunt moves.

The 57-year-old Oscar winner went from portraying a stunt double to actually performing the majority of his own stunts in the upcoming Bullet Train, the stunt coordinator for the movie, Greg Rementer, told Vulture magazine.

“Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting,” Rementer said. “He’s like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!”

Bullet Train is an adaptation of the Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and follows a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

Rami Malek asked old friend & fellow celeb Rachel Bilson to take down a photo of the 2 of them at 16 years old cause he’s a “private person”…

We all have that one friend that you have to get approval from before posting a photo of them because they need to make sure they look ok.. Well Rami Malik seems to be that friend. Apparently him and Rachel Bilson were close friends in highschool and she had a dorky photo of the 2 of them when they were 16 years old. They remained in contact but not super close as they got older, and back in 2019 when Malek was up for multiple Oscars, Bilson posted the photo from when they were 16 on Instagram as a bit of a congratulations and to laugh at where they were to where they are now…

Apparently Rami didn’t like it and sent Bilson an Instagram message asking her to take it down.. No hello, no how are you, just “Can you please take this down, I’m a private person”…

I get that you’re a private person and maybe you don’t want people positing photos of you that you don’t approve of when you’re a celeb, but an innocent photo of you from when you were 16 with your friend? That’s a little lame…