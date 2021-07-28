What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Paris Hilton Is NOT Pregnant, Kanye Is Sleeping In A Stadium & MORE

Paris Hilton is shooting down those pregnancy rumors on her podcast ‘This Is Paris’, with the episode title: “This Is… I’m Pregnant??” the star, 40, addresses a report from Tuesday morning that claimed she was expecting her first baby with fiancé Carter Reum.

Hilton, however, says she is not pregnant — “yet.” She says she “can’t wait to have children in 2022” after her wedding.

“I also woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years. Thank you everyone for all the messages,” she says with a laugh. “It’s a busy day today so I haven’t answered anyone yet, but yes, I am pregnant with triplets. … I am so excited for motherhood.”

Kanye West Shares A Photos Of His Small Temporary Bedroom At Atlanta Stadium

Kanye West gave a glimpse of his humble living quarters while finishing “Donda.” The “Jesus Walks” rapper has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium as he finishes his new album, which was supposed to be released last Friday but has yet to be released.

Only a twin bed, a TV and a small closet space comprise the low-key so-called cinderblock bedroom that West has been resting in when he’s not putting the final touches on “Donda.”

Page Six broke the news that West was living in a “private space” inside the stadium after it was reported that he wouldn’t leave the facility until his highly anticipated work was complete.

SIMONE BILES WITHDRAWS FROM ALL-AROUND FINAL To Focus On Mental Health

Simone Biles will not be defending her gold medal in the all-around final at the Tokyo Games — the Olympics superstar has backed out of the competition to continue to focus on her mental health.

24-year-old Biles, who withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, underwent further medical evaluation following the event and it was determined it was best she sat out Thursday’s finals, USA Gymnastics said in a statement. Biles was the heavy favorite to win the event, which would have secured the 5th gold medal of her career.