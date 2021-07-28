What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Paris Hilton Is NOT Pregnant, Kanye Is Sleeping In A Stadium & MORE

Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Says She’s ‘Definitely Waiting’ Until After Wedding
Paris Hilton is shooting down those pregnancy rumors on her podcast ‘This Is Paris’, with the episode title: “This Is… I’m Pregnant??” the star, 40, addresses a report from Tuesday morning that claimed she was expecting her first baby with fiancé Carter Reum.
Hilton, however, says she is not pregnant — “yet.” She says she “can’t wait to have children in 2022” after her wedding.
“I also woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years. Thank you everyone for all the messages,” she says with a laugh. “It’s a busy day today so I haven’t answered anyone yet, but yes, I am pregnant with triplets. … I am so excited for motherhood.”
Kanye West Shares A Photos Of His Small Temporary Bedroom At Atlanta Stadium
Kanye West gave a glimpse of his humble living quarters while finishing “Donda.” The “Jesus Walks” rapper has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium as he finishes his new album, which was supposed to be released last Friday but has yet to be released.
Only a twin bed, a TV and a small closet space comprise the low-key so-called cinderblock bedroom that West has been resting in when he’s not putting the final touches on “Donda.”
Page Six broke the news that West was living in a “private space” inside the stadium after it was reported that he wouldn’t leave the facility until his highly anticipated work was complete.
SIMONE BILES WITHDRAWS FROM ALL-AROUND FINAL To Focus On Mental Health
KELLY CLARKSON WILL PAY HER EX $200K/MONTH… In Temporary Support