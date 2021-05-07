What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Pete Davidsons Dating Advice, New Music From P!NK & Coldplay and MORE

Pete Davidson Has Dating Advice & It’s SHOCKINGLY Helpful

Honesty, Communication & Trust is what Pete Davidson says leads to a successful relationship.. THAT’S RIGHT we are now going to Pete Davidson for relationship advice & IT’S WORKING! Pete is in a relationship with Phoebe Dynevor now but before that he had a couple of rough relationship goes. First he was engaged to Ariana Grande, & of course dating had also previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley.

Well in a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, the 27-year-old comedian dished on how he does not like to hold back when he is interested in someone, explaining:

“I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?” “So, I just, off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens.’ And that can either be a lot for someone…or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can’t handle that stuff.”

And when it comes to a successful romance, Pete said communication is “really key” and you should not play any games with your partner:

“No, if I’m into you, I’m really into you. It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there’s enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong today.’ ‘Hey, I’m really happy today.’ Communication’s really key.”

However, the Saturday Night Live cast member also thinks it is okay to have some space in a relationship when they have a busy schedule, sharing:

“If you trust and love the person, they’re doing their thing whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you’ll be fine. That would be my advice.”

The 20-year-old TikTok user, who went viral for posting a private FaceTime call she had with Friends star Matthew Perry last year, insists older stars are taking advantage of young women on dating apps.

Kate Haralson said she made it clear she was 19 when she matched with 51-year-old Perry on Raya in May 2020, and she went public with their online chat because she wants dating app users to know they are prey for older Hollywood stars.

“A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of,” the personal assistant tells the publication.

She claims that Perry asked to move their conversations from Raya to FaceTime after matching with her, and admits she thought it would be “funny” to chat with him, but their conversation quickly became uncomfortable.

The blonde claims the actor asked her, “Am I as old as your dad?” and then laughed when she said he was actually a year older. Haralson posted a clip of the FaceTime call with Perry to her TikTok account earlier this week and admits she had no idea it would become such a big deal. “I didn’t expect it to blow up as fast as it did,” she says, revealing she quickly took the video down.

She says she was inspired by another viral video shared on TikTok by a user named Nivine Jay, who posted a personal video of Ben Affleck after they matched on Raya. Six months after matching with Haralson on Raya, Perry announced he was engaged to 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old says she is still on Raya and hasn’t been kicked off yet.

And of course the judge of social media had to weigh in, Chrissy Teigen:

I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2021

Bill Gates Had An “Agreement” With Ex Girlfriend

Bill and Melinda Gates’ surprising split after 27 years of marriage has left many trying to decode what happened.

In the process, some have recalled how the power pair – who seemed to follow the perfect Silicon Valley script of meeting through work, raising a family and forming a foundation – actually started their marriage with some interesting terms.

In a 1997 Time magazine profile, Bill Gates disclosed he actually asked his ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad for her “approval” before popping the question to Melinda. Already the youngest U.S. billionaire at the time, he then reportedly negotiated one long weekend a year with his former flame.

The article referred to the annual weekend as an “arrangement.”

“Every spring, as they have for more than a decade, Gates spends a long weekend with Winblad at her beach cottage on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where they ride dune buggies, hang-glide and walk on the beach,” the article said. “We can play putt-putt while discussing biotechnology,” Bill Gates said of his traditional trip to see Winblad, who obviously remained a valued friend and intellectual inspiration. “We share our thoughts about the world and ourselves,” Winblad reportedly explained. “And we marvel about how, as two young overachievers, we began a great adventure on the fringes of a little-known industry and it landed us at the center of an amazing universe.” Winblad, a software entrepreneur who’s five years older than Gates, said she personally urged the Microsoft co-founder, 65, to marry Melinda, 56, saying the future spouse was “a good match for him because she had intellectual stamina.”

