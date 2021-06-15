What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Photos Of BENNIFER Kissing! Spice Girls Release New Song Post Malone Spends $1.2 For Diamond Dental Work & MORE

J-Lo & Ben Affleck Spotted KISSING At J-Lo Family Event… I Smell Wedding Bells

Reunited couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed kissing for the first time since reigniting their romance earlier this year, AND NOW WE KNOW IT’S OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL.

The two were all over each other at a dinner celebration in Malibu with J-Lo’s kids and the rest of the singers family for her sister Linda’s 50th birthday, the on-again flames appeared to only have eyes for each other.

There are multiple photos of the two who just can’t seem to let go of each other. They were engaged back in the early 2000, it seems as though they’ve picked up right where they’ve left off.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE

Spice Girls Are Releasing A Never Before Heard Song For Their 25th Anniversary Of Wannabe

The Spice Girls are set to release their first new material in over a decade to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough single Wannabe.

Next month marks a quarter of a century since the Spice Girls burst onto the scene with their debut single, and to mark the occasion, they’re launching a new social media campaign and unveiling a new E, and on 8 July, the band is launching the #IAmASpiceGirl campaign, inviting fans to share their stories.

As well as a remix of Wannabe, the EP will also feature the song’s original demo and the previously-unheard demo of a song called Feed Your Love.

The Spice Girls last officially released new music in 2007, ahead of their Return Of The Spice Girls tour.

Chrissy Teigen Comes Back To Instagram With An Apology Following

Chrissy Teigen who is now 35 has returned to Instagram with a lengthy message to apologize for her past cyberbullying of Courtney Stodden, among others, on Monday.

Stodden, 26, accused Teigen of telling them to kill themselves in private DMs after publicly tweeting that Stodden should “take ‘a dirt nap.’” Teigen publicly apologized to Stodden in May, but Stodden claimed they never heard from her privately… Many others have spoken up about Chrissy also sending them awful things, which is unacceptable, but lets hope she takes the right steps in this situation and it doesn’t just end with a social media post. You can read her full statement below:

Jessica Biel Hopes Kids Don’t Become Musicians Because How Could They Ever Top Hubby Justin Timberlake?!

Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake were showbiz kids, but that doesn’t mean they’re keen on their own sons — Silas, 6, and 11-month-old Phineas — following in their footsteps.

“My knee-jerk reaction is: Oh, god, no. Please no,” Biel, 39, said on Monday’s Armchair Expert podcast. “But then I look at these kids and I’m like: Oh, sh*t. They’re probably going to be musical. What are you going to do — not let them play the piano? Or not let them take a voice lessons if that’s their passion?”

She admitted she’d especially “worry” if “my kids want to be musicians,” as the sons of a global music superstar. “The bar is high. And they’re boys. I worry about [them fearing]: ‘I can never be as good as my dad.’ Please god let them better,” she laughed, but admitted, “That’s what’s daunting, for sure.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Removes Sponsored Coca-Cola Bottles From Interview Cause ‘People Should Drink Water’

Cristiano Ronaldo HATES processed drinks so much, he removed Coke bottles from his podium Monday to promote drinking water instead. Ronaldo’s rejection of the sweet stuff went down just before a meeting with the media ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2020 game with Hungary. He noticed Cokes placed in front of him (Coke is a sponsor of Euro 2020) and immediately gave them a look of disdain. SO he did what he thought was best and straight-up grabbed the bottles and moved them out of his sight.

He then held up a bottle of water, screamed, “agua!” … and then appeared to mumble something about the sodas.

Post Malone Spends 1.2 Mil On New Diamond Teeth Implants

Post Malone‘s got a million-dollar smile to show off.. LITERALLY.

The singer’s teeth went through some serious reconstruction this past weekend, as he dropped $1.6 mil to upgrade to natural porcelain veneers framed with 2 diamond fangs.

When it was all said and done, we’re told Posty’s dental work included 28 units of ceramic restoration, and the 2 diamonds amount to a total weight of 12 carats.