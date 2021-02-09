What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Priyanka Chopra Jonas Memoir, Buy Schitt’s Creek Mansion, Peter & Kelley Back Together?

SCHITT’S CREEK’MANSION FOR SALE …Yours For $15 Million!!!
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are “Working on Their Relationship” as They Reunite Over The Weekend
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan made fans go wild after they were spotted at the same pre-Super Bowl LV parties over the weekend.
Despite the rise of coronavirus cases nationwide, the former Bachelor lead enjoyed a night out at the WTR Pool and Grill, where Diplo performed, in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The 29-year-old pilot wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation star at the event because fans quickly noticed Kelley was also in attendance.
But while the former couple, who broke up in late December, hasn’t publicly shared if they were hanging out at the party, a source tells E! News they “were together the entire night.”
As the source put it, “They looked happy and we’re having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends.”
Peter and Kelley haven’t commented on whether or not they’re rekindling their romance, but the source shares they aren’t completely closing that chapter just yet.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Personal in Debut Memoir ‘Unfinished’
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 38 years old, has achieved more already in life this most people ever will. The Indian actress, producer and mogul has over 50 international and Hollywood film and television credits to her name already, on top of a Miss World title, her own production company, a hair-care brand, a bewildering number of magazine covers, a husband to the envy of Jonas Brothers fans, over 60 million followers on social media and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadorship, among a host of awards and accolades.
But on Tuesday, Chopra Jonas can add “published author” to an already stellar résumé when her first memoir, Unfinished, goes on sale. Despite her two decades at the top of the entertainment industry, the White Tiger star and producer admits she’s incredibly nervous about her book’s upcoming release.
She talks:
New Traditions
Coming to America
Standing Out
Mean Girls
The Turning Point
A Problem That Transcends Borders
Her Downfalls
Losing Her Father
Marrying A Pop Star
A woman is going viral on Tik Tok for using Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray. Now she needs a MAJOR surgery to get it OUT
Chrissy Teigen Talks About How Her Miscarriage Lead her To Therapy, Sobriety & Self Love
