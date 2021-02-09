What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Priyanka Chopra Jonas Memoir, Buy Schitt’s Creek Mansion, Peter & Kelley Back Together?

SCHITT’S CREEK’ MANSION FOR SALE … Yours For $15 Million!!!

The famous mega mansion from “Schitt’s Creek” is for sale and you can live like the TV family did in the FIRST episode (not the Motel) if you have some money stashed away/ The mansion used in the TV series is back on the market for a cool $15 million, which buys you 12 bedrooms and 24,000 square feet of lavish living. The estate, known as the La Belle Maison, is tricked out with a home theater, gym, billiard room, wine cellar, sauna, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, plus a game room with a golf simulator. If you’re still confused thinking they lived in a Motel the whole time.. Watch the scene showing off the mansion in the TV series HERE

MARY WILSON SUPREMES CO-FOUNDER DEAD AT 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, the group that not only racked up one of the most impressive string of hits in music history but also helped break the color barrier, has died.

Jay Schwartz, said she passed at her home in Henderson, Nevada. He did not reveal her cause of death. Mary leaves behind a daughter, Turkessa, and a son, Pedro Antonio, Jr., and many grandchildren. She was 76. They hit like a nuclear bomb in the ’60s with a string of chart-topping songs, beginning with “Where Did Our Love Go,” and then “Baby Love,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Reflections,” “I Hear a Symphony,” “Love Child,” “Someday We’ll Be Together” and on and on and on.The Supremes were Motown’s most successful act in the ’60s, with 12 singles that hit #1. They still remain the #1 female recording group of all time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aax5EDQMOq4&feature=emb_title Mary’s longtime publicist,, said she passed at her home in Henderson, Nevada. He did not reveal her cause of death.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are “Working on Their Relationship” as They Reunite Over The Weekend

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan made fans go wild after they were spotted at the same pre-Super Bowl LV parties over the weekend.

Despite the rise of coronavirus cases nationwide, the former Bachelor lead enjoyed a night out at the WTR Pool and Grill, where Diplo performed, in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The 29-year-old pilot wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation star at the event because fans quickly noticed Kelley was also in attendance.

But while the former couple, who broke up in late December, hasn’t publicly shared if they were hanging out at the party, a source tells E! News they “were together the entire night.”

As the source put it, “They looked happy and we’re having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends.”

Peter and Kelley haven’t commented on whether or not they’re rekindling their romance, but the source shares they aren’t completely closing that chapter just yet.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Personal in Debut Memoir ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 38 years old, has achieved more already in life this most people ever will. The Indian actress, producer and mogul has over 50 international and Hollywood film and television credits to her name already, on top of a Miss World title, her own production company, a hair-care brand, a bewildering number of magazine covers, a husband to the envy of Jonas Brothers fans, over 60 million followers on social media and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadorship, among a host of awards and accolades.

But on Tuesday, Chopra Jonas can add “published author” to an already stellar résumé when her first memoir, Unfinished, goes on sale. Despite her two decades at the top of the entertainment industry, the White Tiger star and producer admits she’s incredibly nervous about her book’s upcoming release.

She talks:

New Traditions

Coming to America

Standing Out

Mean Girls

The Turning Point

A Problem That Transcends Borders

Her Downfalls

Losing Her Father

Marrying A Pop Star

& more! Check out what she had to say below!

A woman is going viral on Tik Tok for using Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray. Now she needs a MAJOR surgery to get it OUT

The TikToker who put Gorilla Glue in her hair is still living with her nightmarish mistake, the glue brand’s remedies aren’t working … and now she’s lawyering up.

Sources familiar with the situation say Tessica Brown‘s weekend trip to the ER was another disaster, and Gorilla Glue’s tip to use rubbing alcohol to remove the product was a colossal failure. Our sources say Tessica spent 22 hours in the ER and the staff was dumbfounded. We’re told healthcare workers put acetone on the back of her head, but it burned her scalp and only made the glue gooey before hardening back up.