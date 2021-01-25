What’s Trending With Scooter & Jac – Remembering Larry King, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker, SNL Reveals Hosts & MORE

We Lost The Legendary Larry King Over The Weekend

American talk show host Larry King has died, at age 87, his media company confirmed. In a statement posted to King’s official twitter account, Ora Media said King passed away Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

Statement from the family of Larry King pic.twitter.com/LgBiZKFwcJ — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 24, 2021

Larry King was a broadcasting legend and will be missed dearly.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are DATING

Kourtney Kardashian (41) and Travis Barker (45) are officially a couple, a source confirms after the pair sparked dating speculation when they spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home earlier this week. They both posted photos of the pool at the momager’s $12 million pad on Friday, January 22.

Their desert getaway came shortly after Barker posted a red rose emoji on an Instagram photo of the reality TV star in her huge walk-in closet. Earlier this month, the musician commented with a mermaid emoji on a photo of Kardashian walking into the ocean and wrote that she was “So Cool” after she posted pics from the movie True Romance.

The two have been friends for years and it looks like they’re both in the right place now to be together. I love this relationship, it doesn’t seem like the usual choice of men for a Kardashian so I think that means this one could ACTUALLY work

Travis Barker started his career as the drummer for Blink 182 and is now one of the greatest drummers out there!

Steve Harvey Speaks On His Step Daughter Dating ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Michael B Jordan: “You ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me!”

Steve Harvey is commenting on his step daughter Lori Harveys relationship with ‘Black Panther’ star and ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Michael B Jordan and here’s what he had to say “I like this one, I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it. Like right now? Nice guy, but I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass. Cause, you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that” Steve Harvey doesn’t care WHAT his title is, he’s obviously got his eye on him.. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Tom Brady Will Be Playing In The Super Bowl For The 10th Time In His Career

Super Bowl LV is almost upon us, which will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But really it’sd a battle between Chiefs Patrick Mahomes & Buccaneers Tom Brady.

Mahomes, who earned his first Super Bowl ring at age 24, the same as Brady, and is back for a shot at a second in a row and a chance to become the youngest to win consecutive Super Bowls at the quarterback position.

Brady on the other hand is heading to the Super Bowl for the 10th TIME in his career, hoping to get his 7th Super Bowl WIN!

You can watch the battle go down Sunday, Feb. 7, 2020. The two teams will play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Singing the national anthem is Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game. Additionally, H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Playing the halftime show is The Weeknd!

SNL Announced Their Host & Musical Guests For The Next 3 Weeks & WE CAN’T WAIT

Jan 30 – John Krasinkski & Machine Gun Kelly

Feb 6 – Dan Levy & Phoebe Bridgers

Feb 13 – Regina King & Nathaniel Rateliff

New MONSTERVERSE Movie – ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

“Legends will collide,” teased Warner Bros as it unveiled a sneak peek at the new movie, which will see “the two most powerful forces of nature clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.” The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and young newcomer Kaylee Hottle as an orphaned girl with a special bond with the mighty ape.