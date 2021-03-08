What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – ROYAL EDITION: Meghan & Harry’s Tell All Interview With Oprah

Yesterday the BIG interview with Meghan, Harry & Oprah aired on CBS and it lived up to all that it would be. You got to see a real raw side of Megan and Harry after they were “silenced” for years. Megan revealed that at one point she was battling suicidal thoughts and had no one to turn to for help. She also talked about her relationship with the Queen & Kate Middleton, and what really made them move away from the Royals. Check out all the highlights below!

They covered the racism Meghan experienced in the UK & with Harrys family:

#EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry reveals to @Oprah a “large part of” the reason he and Meghan left the UK was because of racism. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/ksAZWargg1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Prince Harry clarifies that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip who commented on Archie's skin color . https://t.co/U1rPSvd1Q8 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Meghan touched on her relationship with Kate, saying it was Kate that made her cry, not the other way around. But there has since been forgiveness:

Harry touched on his relationship with brother William:

Oprah released more unseen footage this morning, including a clip of Meghan talking about her relationship with her father:

"'I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that." — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on a conversation she had with her father regarding tabloids #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/XhPwGM0Uvl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Harry also touched on his mother Dianna and what she went through during her time in Buckinham Palace:

Meghan talked about a really dark point where she was experiencing suicidal thoughts, and had no one to turn to during the time, except for her husband.

Meghan & Harry revealed that good friend Tyler Perry let them stay in his home and use his security team when the royal family announced that Meghan & Harry were being stripped of their own.

Tyler Perry let Prince Harry and Meghan stay in his home and use his security when the royal family stripped theirs away. https://t.co/04ngenaFOc — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Now let’s also cover some of the positive side of all of this, what makes them happy about where they are NOW:

There was SO much more in this 2 hour special and with the additional footage aired this morning, and I am sure they will make it accessible to EVERYONE on YouTube in time. If you have a CBS account you can watch the entire thing HERE