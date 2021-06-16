What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Salma Hayek’s Pet Owl Threw Up On Harry Styles, Kim K Is Good With Kanye Moving On & MORE

Reality TV Star Who Claimed A-Rod Was Messaging Her Says “You’re Welcome” When Asked How She Feels About J-Lo & Ben Affleck Together

She may not want full credit for J-Rod’s split, but Madison LeCroy would like some thanks for being a prime reason Bennifer 2.0 is actually happening!

Speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, the reality tv star denied being the cause of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s split, but couldn’t help tease of Bennifer’s reunion:

“I say you’re welcome. I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why [Alex and Jennifer] split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

If you don’t recall the former baseball player made headlines when Southern Charm star Craig Conover claimed the hairdresser had an affair with the MLB player. The reality star insisted she’d only ever talked to the New York Yankee on the phone, and he denied ever having “met” LeCroy, but the scandal seemed to affect Alex’s love life anyway!

Shortly after the media frenzy, rumors of J-Rod’s split went viral, before the actress and athlete insisted they were still working on their relationship. Obviously, that was a fleeting attempt since they officially split three months later!

Sounds like she is taking credit.. That “you’re welcome” says a lot

Salma Hayek’s Pet Owl Threw Up On Harry Styles Head

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, actress Salma Hayek, revealed she has a pet owl that flies around the house & sometimes suprises guests when they walk in.. Well once incident in particular really stands out when Harry Styles showed up.

“One time there was a very important celebrity, will not say his name, and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head because it was on me,” said Hayek. “He’s like, ‘I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?’ And the minute he least expected it, he came on his head.”

“But then [the owl] did the thing, and this thing came out, this ball of rat hair was on his head,” she added, signaling where the small pellet fell on top of Style’s noggin. “He was okay. He was kind of cool, he didn’t scream. That happens sometimes when you have guests in this house!” EW! Watch the full clip below

Kim Kardashian Is Happy For Kanye & Iryna Shayk

Keeping up with Kanye! Kim Kardashian is glad her estranged husband, Kanye West, is dating Irina Shayk.

“Kim is genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

Us confirmed that the “Bound 2” rapper, 44, and the supermodel, 35, were an item earlier this month.

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” a second insider told Us at the time. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.

Kim is probably just happy to be able to move on now! You can probably only imagine how full those DM’s are…

Mark Wahlberg Is Stepping Up His Already Crazy Workout Routine & It Includes Training With Marines

Fitness buff Mark Wahlberg has been hitting the gym to sweat off the 20 pounds he gained for a movie role. And this weekend he got perhaps the toughest work-out there is — working out alongside enlisted Marines. Wahlberg visited the Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, Ca., to cut the ribbon on a new gym on the base with Marines commander Colonel Charles B. Dockery.

The gym uses the F45 Training program, which is a 45-minute high-intensity circuit training class In a video from the event, Wahlberg says “We are always encouraging people to hire servicemen and women. Their work ethic, ability, and understanding of fitness and training and doing it the right way are invaluable. Hopefully, we’ll have many [veterans as] franchisees, trainers, and people working at the corporate level as well.”

This is super cool! Not only is he working out like a marine but is also helping them find work! YAY MARKY MARKY

Could Chrissy Teigen Be The Next In Line For An Oprah ‘Tell All Interview’

Chrissy Teigen is reportedly hoping that Oprah Winfrey can work her magic with a tell-all interview to help save her reputation amid her growing cyber-bullying scandal.

Sources told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice podcast that while Chrissy, 35, is ‘being advised to go into hiding and lay low’ the wife of John Legend allegedly is plotting a sit-down chat with Oprah.

‘Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth,’ a source has claimed. ‘Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn’t a mess she can’t talk her way out of!’ Teigen wrote a blog post to apologize for her past bullying tweets including one which told then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden to commit suicide.

‘Every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice. If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation.’