What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Scar Jo & Colin Jost Are Expecting A Baby, Britney Spears Lawyer Resigns & MORE!

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Are Expecting A Baby!

The Oscar-nominated actress is expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost & apparently the baby is coming soon!! Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile, even sparking pregnancy rumors in June after skipping out on several “Black Widow” events… So happy for the happy couple!!

Britney Spears Lawyer Has Resigned

Sam Ingham, the lawyer who has represented Britney Spears in her conservatorship, is resigning. Ingham, who has repped Britney for 13 years, has filed documents & is asking to be dismissed as Britney’s court-appointed lawyer.

Sources with direct knowledge say Ingham is extremely upset at Britney’s statement in court & that she never knew she could end the conservatorship. Apparently Ingham regularly gave Britney options, including requesting that the conservatorship should end, but she never wanted to pull the plug. And this won’t be the last of it, apparently there will be more resignations this week as well. There’s a court hearing this month, and there’s word that members of the conservatorship team will present evidence to the judge disputing many of the things Britney said in court. It’s all so devastating to read. She’s the one going through it & she has so many people speaking against her. #FreeBritney

Pete Davidson Plans To Get ALL His Tattoos Removed By Age 30

Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal journey has an end in sight,but not for another few years.

The 27-year-old “SNL” star plans to have his massive ink collection gone by the time he turns 30.

“I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so, they said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got, like, two more years left of this.”

The comedian said he hasn’t had a laser treatment in the past four or five months, and that it takes about a month to heal from a session.

He previously said he decided to remove his tattoos because of the hassle of showing up to film sets almost three hours early to cover everything up, but the removal process has not been easy.

“Burning them off is worse than getting them, because not only are they burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right?” Davidson said on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in May. “So you can’t see anything, and the doctor’s in there with you,” Davidson began.

He reportedly has more than 100 tattoos !!!! CRAZY! Good luck Pete

David Schwimmer Slammed As ‘Jealous’ of Marcel By Friends Monkey Trainer

“Schwimmer was fine with the monkeys for the first couple of episodes and happy to be ther. But people would laugh at the monkey and I think he got jealous because it wasn’t him getting the laughs. He seemed to get a little bitter about them being there after that. And of course the monkeys didn’t like working with him after he turned on them. My colleague who also worked on the show says that people would laugh at the monkey and throw Schwimmer off. He’s not the kind of actor who can improvise. It got to the point where he just really resented the monkey being there” The trainer of Marcel the monkey on Friends made some bold statements about David Schwimmer (who played Ross). He said:

His remarks came after Schwimmer claimed the monkeys would rub their grub-infested hands on him on set during the recent “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO. “It was time for Marcel to f— off,” the star added. The trainer said: “I have never ever watched ‘Friends’ because of Schwimmer’s comments about the monkeys. They didn’t do any of that. None of it is true, when I was there none of that ever happened.”

Mansion From Taylor Swift Blank Space Music Video Up For Sale!

Looking to purchase a beautiful mansion that was featured in a Taylor Swift music video? Well it’s your lucky day, it’s on sale AND a just a small 32,000-square-foot estate.

The fairy tale mansion featured in Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video, is up for auction with a massive price cut.

Initially asking $20 million, the 12-bedroom, 10-bathroom Long Island property is now asking for a starting bid of only $7 million.

The mansion is located in Glen Cove, New York, the residence is known as Winfield Hall and is complete with 56 rooms, space for 11 cars, 16 fireplaces, and even comes with an actual clock tower, according to Jam Press… Yup, that’ll do.

Kobe Bryant Crash Victim’s Husband Auditions For AGT & Nails It

Matt Mauser, who lost his wife in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe and Gigi Bryant, gave an emotional audition for “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, and the performance is incredibly moving.

Check out his full conversation with the judges & his performance below!