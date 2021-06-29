What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Scarlett Johansson Is Starting A Beauty Line, New Halsey Album Coming & MORE!

Scarlett Johansson Is The Next Celebrity To Come Out With A Beauty Line

Scarlett Johansson announced that she is following every other celebrity and coming out with a skincare brand expected to come to market in early 2022. Together with her co-founder, entrepreneur and beauty/fashion executive, Kate Foster, the duo has raised funding to support its launch and growth plans.

The full funding was provided by The Najafi Companies, an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which has backed brands including Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty, Beach House Group, Moon Oral Care, and more.

Do we NEED another beauty line from a celeb? Will this one be better than all the others? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Halsey Announces New Album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Halsey has announced the title of her fourth studio album: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She’s also revealed that her Manic follow-up is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Find a teaser, featuring a snippet of music, below. A release date has not yet been announced.

Jamie Lynn Spears, Christina Aguilera Justin Timberlake and More Speak Out For Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears has finally spoken out about her older sister Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony over her conservatorship.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn, 30, was emotional at times as she explained how “proud” she is of Britney “for using her voice,” noting that she finally decided to speak out after the her older sister did

“The only reason I haven’t [spoken] before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” the actress began. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel like I need to say. I think it’s extremely clear since the day I was born that I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls–t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” -Jamie Lynn

Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Iggy Azalea and so many more have also spoken out since.

Where’s the conservatorship hearing at now? Well Wednesday’s hearing was just to hear from Britney. She made it clear that she wants to end the conservatorship but she hasn’t asked to do so formally. The next step is to file a petition to terminate the order – and then the court would have a hearing.

Ed Sheeran Ordered Multiple S&M Toys Under Courtney Cox’s Name When Staying At Her House As A Joke

Ed Sheeran revealed during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Monday that he jokingly purchased S&M gear for pal Courteney Cox while crashing at her Los Angeles home.

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Yeah, this is wonderful. This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this,’

The “Bad Habits” singer decided he would order the “Friends” alum, 57, an “S&M leather gimp mask” and asked Alexa to do so once Cox had exited the room.

“Unbeknownst to me, Courteney’s assistant found it,” Sheeran said of the special delivery. “She opened the post and she finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed. And Courteney comes up, and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?’” he added.

Cox, then found out that Sheeran had been behind it, and it has since become a running gag between the two.

“Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and then, I hide them in people’s bedrooms. So they’ll go in a drawer, and they’ll just find this leather S&M mask,And she had two people look at her piano to try and buy it, two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about, so I left a couple of masks on the piano,”

WELL it sounds like if you ever get into a prank battle with Ed Sheeran LOOK OUT cause he’ll pull out all the stops

Josh Gad Who Voices Olaf In Frozen Says He Doesn’t Like Bringing His Kids To Disneyland Cause They Get Too Spoiled

Josh Gad says that his two daughters have been “spoiled” by Disneyland staff. “They’re very, very good to me,” the “Frozen” star admitted to Page Six. “My kids are so spoiled, it’s not great. Like I actually sometimes won’t take them and make them go with other families so that they know what waiting in line is so that they don’t become so spoiled. They always roll out the red carpet, the “Frozen” star continued, adding that the park staff’s attentiveness does ease his mind in at least one aspect of the trip. It sort of becomes a security thing because I do get a little bombarded. And going more often than not with my children it becomes a safety thing where I’m more worried about them than I am about me,” he added.

I mean I get the safety aspect of it… but CAN I HAVE THOSE PRIVLEDGES