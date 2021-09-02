What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Seinfeld Is Coming To Netflix, Movie Delays With Mission Impossible 7 & MORE!

Jamie Foxx Crashed A Bachelorette Party In Miami

Jamie Foxx was spotting crashing a bachelorette party Sunday night at Miami hotspot Kiki on the River

“When Jamie took a walk inside, he stumbled upon a bachelorette party all decked in sailor hats,” the source said. “At first, they didn’t recognize him because he was wearing a mask, but then it clicked and they were shocked.”

He was taking selfies & interacting with the ladies, which I mean, what a memorable night!!

Foxx and his crew ordered a 20-bottle Dom Pérignon parade to their table on the outdoor deck and also dined on oysters, grilled fish, Greek salads and grilled chicken… Hopefully sending some Dom over to the ladies as well.

Seinfeld Is Coming To Netflix

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix!

All 180 episodes of the popular ’90s sitcom, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards, will be available on the streamer for the first time Oct. 1. The streaming deal with global distributor Sony Pictures is set for five years.

Seinfeld, which was created by Seinfeld and comedian Larry David, aired for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998. The show followed its eponymous creator’s character and his friends in New York City. The series won several awards during its time on the small screen, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 1993 and a Golden Globe Award for best TV series in 1994.

Netflix first announced that the hit sitcom would be gracing the streaming giant in September 2019, after the show’s contract concluded with Hulu. So they may have gotten rid of Friends, but now we have Seinfeld!

Kanye West Apparently Cheated On Kim K After 2nd Child & Sang About It In New Song Hurricanes

Kanye West has apparently admitted that he cheated on Kim Kardashian after she welcomed her first two kids, and is the inspiration for his new song “Hurricane.”

Multiple sources confirmed the meaning behind the telling lyrics in the track off “Donda,” his latest album that was released with plenty of fanfare and controversy.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

In the song the West raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.

Referring to being with a new woman and playing around even after he had 2 kids… NOT COOL YE. You can listen to the full song below!

VMAS Release Performers, Including Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Food Fighters & More!

Bieber Fever is coming back to the MTV Video Music Awards stage. Justin Bieber will perform at the award show for the first time since 2015 on Sept. 12.

The “Holy” singer, 27, will join VMA host Doja Cat as well as fellow performers Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots.

Bieber racked up an outstanding seven nominations for this year’s show. He is up for the silver Moonperson trophies for the categories of video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration, best pop song, best direction, best cinematography and best editing.

Megan Thee Stallion also led this year’s nominations alongside global superstars Billie Eilish, BTS and Drake.

Bieber and Megan are both up for the prestigious artist of the year award and are competing against other hot commodities such as Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

The show will also feature a special tribute to the Foo Fighters. The legendary rock group will receive the first-ever global icon award at this year’s ceremony and will perform on the stage for the first time since 2007.

The 2021 VMAs return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center where it will air live on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5pm PST

Ellen Releases Lineup of guests for her Final Season

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns for its 19th and final season on Monday September 13. The show comes back for its last run with a fully vaccinated studio audience and a plethora of celebrity guests set to wave the veteran talk show off.

Jennifer Aniston, who was the show’s very first guest in 2003, will kick off the show with Jimmy Kimmel, while Kim Kardashian West will sit down for the first time since ending Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons during the premiere week.

Other guests will include Melissa McCarthy, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Julianne Moore, and Melissa Etheridge.

3 More Movie Delays Because Of COVID – Top Gun: Maverick, Mission Impossible 7 & Jackass Forever

Paramount Pictures has pushed back the release dates for two already-delayed Tom Cruise movies, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, due to the pandemic. The Top Gun sequel moves from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022, while the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which was supposed to come out on that May 27th, will now be released on September 30, 2022. And many are upset to hear that the studio has also pushed back Jackass Forever, which moves to Feb. 4, 2022, departing an Oct. 22, 2021 date… SORRY all you Jackass lovers!! Just gonna have to wait..