What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Seth Rogen Calls Out The Emmys, ‘Call Me Maybe’ Is 10 Years Old! & MORE!

Seth Rogen Calls Out The Emmys For Lying ‘You Said This Would Be Outdoors’

Seth Rogen‘s opened the Emmys with a bit of a rant about safety protocol and how he didn’t feel like they were being followed at the Emmy’s.. Now I do think he was joking around a bit. I mean he is a comedian and that is comedy gold.

Well now the The Health Dept. said yes the current mandate in L.A. requires everyone to wear a mask indoors — whether vaccinated or unvaccinated — but it also says exceptions are made for film, TV and music productions.

The county says the Emmy Awards qualify as a TV production, and all the people appearing on the show are considered performers, so masks were not a must for attendees.

Additionally, the Dept. of Health says there were extra safety modifications in place for the event. Yes, everyone had to be fully vaxxed, but they also had to have a verified negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show. Crew members were either fully vaccinated or recently tested as well.

Overall, the Public Health office says the Emmys reached out to share its safety protocols and they “exceeded the baseline requirements for television and film productions.” If you want to see what Seth Rogan said, check it out below!

Emmy Viewing Numbers Jumped up 16% From Last Year

CBS scored a larger audience for Sunday’s 2021 Emmy Awards, with the show increasing eyeballs by 16% — earning 7.4 million viewers — from last year’s ceremony, according to Deadline. The coronavirus pandemic-hindered 2020 show only tallied an average audience of 6.4 million. However, CBS is not out of the woods yet. The three-hour-plus show was still down 34% from the last time CBS hosted the ceremony in 2017.

The 7.4 million figure is also just the number available for the linear broadcast alone. No DVR or Paramount+ streaming numbers have been released as of yet. Sunday night’s show was the third-least-watched ceremony behind 2020 (an all-time low) and 2019. The 2018 Emmys were held on NBC and brought in 10.2 million viewers, while Fox’s 2019 show pulled 6.9 million viewers total.

Carly Rae Jepsen Celebrates 10 Years Of ‘Call Me Maybe’

Carly Rae Jepsen is celebrating 10 years of her HIT single that brought her into the spotlight ‘Call Me Maybe’

She posted on Instagram to show her thanks and share a cute little moment about the first time she was recognized.. and it wasn’t necessarily in the best light. Check it out below!

Netflix Is Testing Out A Free Service Program.. What’s The Catch?

Netflix is launching a new free Android mobile plan in Kenya that will allow users to watch a limited selection of its catalog, including full seasons of select shows.

Netflix announced that beginning this week, the new ad-free Netflix mobile plan for Android gives users the option to sign up without having to enter any payment information (though they’ll need to verify that they’re 18 or older and will still need to submit an email address to create a login).

NETFLIX HOPES USERS WILL UPGRADE TO A PAID SUBSCRIPTION

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that it’s the first time the streamer has offered a free tier. Roughly a quarter of its library will be included in the free plan, and users on this tier will be able to watch entire seasons of shows. Netflix said it hopes that users who enjoy using the service will eventually upgrade to one of its paid subscriptions, which support streaming from TVs and laptops as well.

Netflix has experimented with free-to-stream content before in an attempt to woo new subscribers. It previously made some of its content available on YouTube, for example, and the company experimented with a free-to-watch portal with a small selection of titles after it permanently axed its free trial period in the US. HBO Max, which also killed its free trial ahead of Wonder Woman 1984’s day-and-date release on the service, has similarly experimented with offering limited episodes for free to boost its subscriber numbers.

Kevin O’Leary Is The Next Millionaire To Say His Kids AREN’T Getting His Money When He’s Gone

Several big names including Warren Buffet, Daniel Craig and now Kevin O’Leary, all recently said they will not give an inheritance to their children. Now, a new survey finds that while most high-net-worth individuals plan to leave an inheritance, 67% have concerns about leaving too much

The top reason for concern is the worry about inheritances being used irresponsibly, with 59% of respondees citing it. Additional concerns include the fact that beneficiaries will not be prepared to handle a large inheritance, with 57%; and beneficiaries becoming lazy as a result, with 56% citing this reason.

Most recently, Kevin O’Leary, O’Shares ETFs chairman and “Shark Tank” star, told CNBC that he doesn’t plan to leave any inheritance money to his children, so as to not “curse” them by taking away their need to work hard and find their own career success.

Ben Affleck Is In Awe Of Girlfriend J-Lo… Who Isn’t?!

Ben Affleck is gushing publicly about his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for the first time since rekindling their romance after nearly 20 years.

“I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is,” the Oscar winner, 43, told Adweek in an interview published Sunday. “At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.”

He added, “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

Affleck continued to praise Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, for being a role model for women of color in the industry.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” he noted.

According to Adweek, Lopez, 52, and her philanthropic project, Limitless Labs, are partnering with Goldman Sachs and its 10,000 Small Businesses program in support of Latinx entrepreneurs.