What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Shark Week & Jackass Collab Goes Wrong, Emmy Nominations Are Out & MORE!

Shark Week Decided To Collab With ‘Jackass’ & Things Went Bad QUICK

As part of this year’s Shark Week celebration, the science-devoted channel tried something a little different, letting the Jackass crew join them for a special, complete with idiotic and dangerous stunts.

Steve-O and Chris Pontius sent newcomer Sean McInerney, known as ‘Poopies’, to literally “jump the shark” — and do a wakeboard ramp over shark-infested waters on Sunday’s episode.

After wiping out, the rookie stunt performer was immediately pounced on by one of the apex predators, with several more on the way. It’s about the worst thing that could have happened.

You can watch the video of it all go down below.. Poopies is OK and did not lose any limbs

Rihanna Was Spotted Filming A Music Video With BF ASAP Rocky… NEW MUSIC?!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear to be filming a music video together on Sunday in the Bronx. The 2 were rocking some fun bright colors and there was a wardrobe change later in the evening, with Riri killing it in a red dress and heels…. As she does

A$AP recently revealed he’s around 90% done with his fourth studio album, “All Smiles” so this is probably a shoot for one of his tracks. Rihanna hasn’t dropped a new album since “Anti” in 2016, and fans are thirsting hard for new music, MAYBE she’s on the track too? (photo from TMZ)

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot HBO Max’s Most-Watched Original Series Over Launch Weekend

The Gossip Girl reboot made its mark on HBO Max upon its premiere, becoming the steamer’s most-watched original series over the first weekend of availability.

According to HBO Max, the updated Gossip Girl, which premiered Thursday, July 8, saw record viewership over the first four days of availability. The first episode opened to viewers in 555,000 U.S. households.

Beyond HBO Max stats, the Gossip Girl took over Twitter on its premiere date with the show sliding into the No. 1 trending spot on Twitter. Gossip Girl stayed in the top five trends through mid-day. On TikTok the series gained around 15 billion impressions of content inspired by the series.

Check out the trailer for the what sounds like hit reboot, below!

Halsey Released The Trailer For Her New Album/Film?

Halsey is sending a message with her new trailer for her album ‘If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power’, and I guess she is also turning it into an hour long film as well! Check out the whole trailer below!

The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations Are Out!

This year, Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’s The Neighborhood, will be relieving Jimmy Kimmel from hosting duties. The Emmys will be held in-person with a “limited audience” of nominees and their guests at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have cast their ballots. The Emmys take place on September 19 on CBS and Paramount+.

Check out the major nominations below!

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Drama Actress

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, The Mare of Easttown