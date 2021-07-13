What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Shark Week & Jackass Collab Goes Wrong, Emmy Nominations Are Out & MORE!

Shark Week Decided To Collab With ‘Jackass’ & Things Went Bad QUICK
As part of this year’s Shark Week celebration, the science-devoted channel tried something a little different, letting the Jackass crew join them for a special, complete with idiotic and dangerous stunts.
Steve-O and Chris Pontius sent newcomer Sean McInerney, known as ‘Poopies’, to literally “jump the shark” — and do a wakeboard ramp over shark-infested waters on Sunday’s episode.
After wiping out, the rookie stunt performer was immediately pounced on by one of the apex predators, with several more on the way. It’s about the worst thing that could have happened.
You can watch the video of it all go down below.. Poopies is OK and did not lose any limbs
Rihanna Was Spotted Filming A Music Video With BF ASAP Rocky… NEW MUSIC?!
(photo from TMZ)
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot HBO Max’s Most-Watched Original Series Over Launch Weekend
The Gossip Girl reboot made its mark on HBO Max upon its premiere, becoming the steamer’s most-watched original series over the first weekend of availability.
According to HBO Max, the updated Gossip Girl, which premiered Thursday, July 8, saw record viewership over the first four days of availability. The first episode opened to viewers in 555,000 U.S. households.
Beyond HBO Max stats, the Gossip Girl took over Twitter on its premiere date with the show sliding into the No. 1 trending spot on Twitter. Gossip Girl stayed in the top five trends through mid-day. On TikTok the series gained around 15 billion impressions of content inspired by the series.
Check out the trailer for the what sounds like hit reboot, below!
Halsey Released The Trailer For Her New Album/Film?
Halsey is sending a message with her new trailer for her album ‘If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power’, and I guess she is also turning it into an hour long film as well! Check out the whole trailer below!
The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations Are Out!
This year, Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’s The Neighborhood, will be relieving Jimmy Kimmel from hosting duties. The Emmys will be held in-person with a “limited audience” of nominees and their guests at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have cast their ballots. The Emmys take place on September 19 on CBS and Paramount+.
Check out the major nominations below!
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Drama Actress
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, The Mare of Easttown