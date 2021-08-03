What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Simone Biles Is Competing Again, Rihanna Is Releasing… Perfume, Lord Of The Rings TV Show Coming & MORE!

Simone Biles Is BACK & Snags A Bronze Medal.. ‘Means More Than All Of The Golds’

Simone Biles (24 years old) made history yet again Tuesday, after taking time off to take care of her mental health, she came back and WON a bronze medal upon her return to the Tokyo Olympics. The coolest part is the whole world was cheering her on, not just the Americans.

“It means more than all of the golds, because I’ve pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I’ve even been here. My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win,” Biles said after the event. “So to be clear, to do beam, which I didn’t think I was going to be, just meant the world to be back out there.” And I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal. I was just going out there doing this for me.” -Simone Biles

Rihanna Is Releasing New Fenty Perfume.. WHAT ABOUT THE MUSIC?!

Starting next week, fans can smell just like Rihanna. The 33 year old continues to add to her beauty empire, announcing on Monday that her first Fenty perfume will be available to shop on August 10 after teasing the scent on social media last week. Hey Ri Ri.. What about that new music that you were teasing once upon a time?! SURE I wanna smell like you, but I also want to jam out to your music!

The perfume is inspired by places Rihanna has traveled throughout her life, from her hometown in Bridgetown, Barbados, to Paris and New York, and will be available for $120 exclusively at fentybeauty.com.

TikTok VS You Tuber Fight Facing Law Suits “WHERE’S THE MONEY?!’

YouTube superstar Austin McBroom organized the “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” event, which saw him box TikToker Bryce Hall as the main event. Meanwhile, other social stars including Tayler Holder, Vinnie Hacker and Deji went at it, and there were performances by big-name stars including DJ Khaled, Migos and Lil Baby.

But last month Billboard reported that the event was a financial “flop” that lost around $10 million. According to the trade, Hall alone was promised $5 million to take part in the fight.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Holder filed a breach of contract suit against McBroom’s company, claiming that he was promised $2 million to fight British YouTuber Gib at the June event at the Hard Rock Arena in Miami. Only receiving a small portion of the funds so far.

The suit claims that McBroom’s company, Simply Greatness Productions, expected millions of pay-per-view customers to tune in for the fight fest — in fact, according to an investor deck included in Holder’s suit, McBroom expected 10,000,000 pay-per-view buyers, making it “the biggest pay-per-view event in history.” But only 136,000 fans paid the $50 to watch… Holder isn’t the only one suing, James Harden who invested in the event is also suing McBroom… OOPS! Maybe next time stick to YouTube.

Jennifer Anniston Awes Over J-Lo’s Red Carpet Skills… Jen, You’re Not So Bad Yourself

Jennifer Aniston may have decades of red carpet experience, but that doesn’t mean she’s not jealous of Jennifer Lopez’s ability to strike a pose.

“I want to know what gives her the look like she’s about to be seething,” Aniston, 52, shared in her new InStyle cover story, revealing she thinks J.Lo “masters the red carpet.”

“It’s amazing. She’s almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she’s just so gorgeous,” she continued. “She’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m standing here.’ But I don’t think she’s trying; she fell out of bed that way. She’s a performer.”

JEN, YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL, AND NATURAL, YOU KILL IT TOO

Lord Of The Rings TV Show

The Lord of the Rings TV series has unveiled a first-look photo as well as confirming its premiere date. The Amazon Prime Video adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy series will be arriving on the streaming service on Friday, September 2, 2022.

In addition to announcing a premiere date one year away, Amazon has unveiled the first official photo from one of the “previously unexplored stories” set in the world of Middle-earth.

Amazon is not confirming which character is depicted in the sweeping Middle-earth episode, but the scene is from the first episode of The Lord of the Rings. Have a look below:

The studio has already committed to future seasons of the Tolkien series, set during the Second Age of Middle-earth thousands of years before Sir Peter Jackson’s movies.

Ellen Pompeo Doesn’t Think She’ll Act After ‘Greys Anatomy Ends’

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again; I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career,” Pompeo, 51, revealed during a recent episode of the “Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast. “I’m more entrepreneurial at this stage. I’m excited about investing in businesses, and starting a business. That’s an area of growth that I’m excited about, using my brain in a different way.”

The actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy since 2005, admitted that she was getting tired of the same routine.

“Even though I haven’t done a million different roles, I feel like I’ve done it. Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver,” she noted. “I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o’clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it’s for the young at heart. It’s for the youth!”

One of Pompeo’s upcoming projects is a podcast that she hopes will serve as “an example for other women” who may be going through the same journey in their lives…

PLEASE JUST PLAY MERIDETH GREY FOREVER!! Thank you!