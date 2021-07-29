What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Simone Biles Thanks Fans For Support, New Will Smith Movie! & MORE!

Mila Kunis isn’t sure she should’ve come down so hard on Ashton Kutcher wanting to go on a civilian space flight.

Kutcher revealed earlier this month that he previously had a ticket to ride in one of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights, which take civilians to the outer atmospheric layers of Earth. But after Kunis said that the voyage wasn’t “a smart family decision” (the couple share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4), Kutcher sold the ticket back.

Reflecting on it now, Kunis says she regrets asking him to return the ticket in a moment of panic over their family’s future.

“We get together nine years ago and he was like, ‘I have a ticket to go to space.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I was like, ‘That’s fun, have fun,'” she says. “Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he’s like, ‘I’m going into space.’ And I was like, ‘That’s irresponsible, you cannot have… This is not what you do. You are a father. I was all so hormonal and I was like, ‘You can’t, you’re going to die. The thing’s going to explode and you’re going to die — and you’re going to leave me with the babies… I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it’s too late,”

Simone Biles Is So Thankful For Support She’s Received, Posting To Social: “I’m More Than Gymnastics”

Simone Biles says she’s grateful for all of the love fans have shown her since withdrawing from Olympic events … explaining it’s made her realize she’s so much more than gymnastics.