What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Simone Biles Thanks Fans For Support, New Will Smith Movie! & MORE!

Mila Kunis Admits It Was ‘Selfish’ to Deny Ashton Kutcher His Space Trip: ‘Now It’s Too Late’
Mila Kunis isn’t sure she should’ve come down so hard on Ashton Kutcher wanting to go on a civilian space flight.
Kutcher revealed earlier this month that he previously had a ticket to ride in one of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights, which take civilians to the outer atmospheric layers of Earth. But after Kunis said that the voyage wasn’t “a smart family decision” (the couple share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4), Kutcher sold the ticket back.
Reflecting on it now, Kunis says she regrets asking him to return the ticket in a moment of panic over their family’s future.
“We get together nine years ago and he was like, ‘I have a ticket to go to space.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I was like, ‘That’s fun, have fun,'” she says. “Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he’s like, ‘I’m going into space.’ And I was like, ‘That’s irresponsible, you cannot have… This is not what you do. You are a father. I was all so hormonal and I was like, ‘You can’t, you’re going to die. The thing’s going to explode and you’re going to die — and you’re going to leave me with the babies… I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it’s too late,”
Simone Biles Is So Thankful For Support She’s Received, Posting To Social: “I’m More Than Gymnastics”
Biles posted to her own Instagram saying:
Ugh, it breaks my heart to hear that she thought that way at some point, she is WAY more than just a gymnist! We love that she is taking care of herself and talking so openly about her mental health!
Will Smith Plays Determined Father Of Venus And Serena Williams In A New Trailer
Will Smith plays the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in the upcoming sports drama “King Richard.” The movie tells the inspiring true story of Richard Williams (Smith), a father in Compton, California, who helped his young daughters grow up to become two of the most famous athletes of all time.
“King Richard” will be in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19.
Alex Rodriguez & Melanie Collins Hit Same Vacation Spots As J-Lo Just HOURS After Her
Alex Rodriguez and sports reporter Melanie Collins were spotted visiting some upscale pit stops in St. Tropez, just two hours after his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez hit the very same shops.
In coordinating white outfits, Rodriguez, 46, and Collins went shopping at a Chanel store Tuesday and also picked up ice cream cones at Le Café de Paris during his birthday trip to Europe.
So was this planned to follow J-Lo around St.Tropez? Or was it REALLY just a coincidence..
Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Is Dating Boss Jason Oppenheim
Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Jason Oppenheim is gushing about girlfriend Chrishell Stause. The famed real estate broker said in a new interview that he’s “very happy” dating his “Selling Sunset” co-star, and employee.
“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim, 44, told People. “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”
The couple shocked fans on Wednesday when Stause, 40, revealed on Instagram that she and Oppenheim have been dating. The pair are vacationing in Capri, Italy, with the rest of the “Selling Sunset” cast.