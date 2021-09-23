What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – SNL Released The First 4 Hosts Of Season 47, Tiger King BACK For Season 2 & MORE!

SNL Line Up For Season 47 Is Out And It’s Gonna Be GOOOOOOD!

SNL Has released the line up of hosts & musical guests coming to SNL in October & it is gonna be amazing! Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Remi Malek & Jason Sudeikis are all hosting! Music guests include, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug & Brandi Carlile. Kim Kardashian is the host everyone’s talking about, some love it some hate it, but regardless it will be entertaining. And of course EVERYONE is excited for Jason Sudeikis aka Ted Lasso, because he was an SNL guy for so long and is finally going back home!

Rhianna Is Releasing An Album But She Says It’ll Be Nothing Like You Expect

Rihanna is finally talking about that album that we’ve been waiting for FOREVER! She said she is just taking her time to “experiment”, and says her new music will sound much different than her albums/songs.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” said Ri Ri.

It’s been five years since she released her critically acclaimed eighth album “ANTI,” which included hits such as “Work,” “Love on the Brain” and “Needed.” Last year, Rihanna said she had started recording new music, holding “ tons of writing camps” and that “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

Rihanna hasn’t announced a release date yet for her new album, but we are sure excited!!

Tiger King Season 2 Is Coming to Netflix

Joe Exotic and his infamous mullet are returning.

Netflix has officially announced that “Tiger King 2” will premiere on the streamer later this year, bringing “more madness and mayhem.” The big cat bombshell was dropped via Twitter on Thursday morning.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

While the first “Tiger King” followed the messy and outlandish story of Exotic and Baskin, “Tiger King 2” hasn’t released much information about its subject matter, but it will still involve the now-incarcerated Exotic and Baskin, according to the streamer.

Netflix has not specified the premiere date for “Tiger King 2” beyond “this year.”

Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Britney vs. Spears’ Coming To Netflix

“Britney vs Spears” is coming to Netflix and is set to reveal “confidential” information about the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

Netflix released a full-length trailer on Wednesday for the new documentary, which drops Sept. 28.

While Spears’ family has nothing to do with the Netflix doc — “No one would talk,” a voice says — it will feature other players who know the pop star’s problems, including one person “very close to the conservatorship” who “leaked” a “confidential report.”

Hopefully it’s not just another documentary filled with fluff & information that Britney doesn’t want to share. But I guess we’ll see soon enough! Watch the full trailer below!

This Years Top Sexy Halloween Costume Is… ‘Sexy Bernie Sanders’

CREDIT: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES; DOLLS KILL