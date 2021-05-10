What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – SNL Update, Prince Harry & Oprah Team Up For TV Show and MORE

Elon Musk Hosted SNL This Past Weekend & Miley Cyrus Was Musical Guest – Check The Full Recap HERE

The most controversial host since Donald Trump in 2015, Elon Musk took on the hosting gigs and there were LOTS of mixed opinion. You be the judge for yourself though! Check out some of the sketches below & catch Mileys amazing performances below!

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She “Went Off The Rails During Lockdown” With Pasta & Booze Every Night… WELCOME TO THE REAL WORLD GWENYTH

In a recent interview, Paltrow (the GOOP queen) revealed that she had gone “totally off the rails” during the Covid pandemic by drinking two alcoholic drinks a night and eating some bread. “I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week?” she said. “Like, that’s not healthy.”…. DON’T MAKE ME FEEL BAD ABOUT MY DAY TO DAY LIFE GWYNETH

Courtney Cox Revealed The Iconic Friend Fountain Dancing Scene was NOT As fun As It Looked & Touches On Reunion Special

The iconic clip of the ‘Friends’ cast frolicking in a fountain in the show’s opening credits is forever etched in fans’ memories, but one of the sitcom’s stars just admitted that filming that moment wasn’t exactly a fun experience.

During an interview with Courtney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres asked the actor whose idea it was to film in a fountain, and the 56-year-old made it clear that she wasn’t the mastermind.

“It definitely wasn’t mine. We were in that fountain for a long time. I don’t know who, somebody thought that would just be really fun,” she said.

“Let me tell you what happens. It’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours,” she recalled.

During the interview, Cox also spoke about the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special that the cast recently filmed.

“It was unbelievable, so emotional,” she said. “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in — I forgot how many years — 15 years or 17 years?”

They still have not announced when the reunion will be out, but we CAN’T WAIT!

Prince Harry & Oprah To Host New Docuseries

Apple TV+ announced that The Me You Can’t See, a multi-part documentary series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, will premiere on May 21.

Oprah and the Duke of Sussex will host discussions on the Apple doc-series about mental health with a variety of high-profile guests while also opening about their personal struggles. The featured guest slate includes singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan among others.

The conversations will attempt to destigmatize the highly misunderstood subject of mental health and empower viewers at home. The producers partnered with experts and organizations around the world to shed light on different pathways to treatment.