What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – SO MUCH NEW MUSIC, Roayl Drama Continues, Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard are hosting a Game Show!

SO MUCH NEW MUSIC OUT NOW & COMING OUR WAY! Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak, Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Drake & Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion released a song called ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ yesterday and we LOVE it! Listen below!

Nick Jonas release da new song THIS MORNING off of his upcoming album ‘Spaceman’. The song is called ‘This Is Heaven’ and the album will be out March 12th!

Justin Bieber is releasing a new album called ‘Justice’ which will be out March 19th! He is releasing his FIRST song from that album since announcing that album tonight at 9pm, called ‘Hold On’

Bruno Mars is releasing a joing album with Anderson Paak under the name ‘Silk Sonic’. The first song is out tomorrow AND I CAN’T WAIT!

Now Drake is joining in the party and posted to Instagram teasing a new EP, his second ‘Scary Hours EP’ WILL BE OUT TONIGHT!!!

Back in January 2018, Drake released his first Scary Hours EP, which featured “God’s Plan”

The Royal Drama Continues… Buckingham Palace Launches Investigation Into Megan “Bullying Staffers”

Buckingham Palace says they are “very concerned” by a new report that Meghan Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal — something her office has strongly refuted.

On Wednesday, the palace announced they will launch a probe into the allegations… Convenient timing now that Megan Markle and Prince Harry have a tell all interview with OPRAH coming out on Sunday.. In a teaser for the interview you hear Harry say they needed to get out for there before “history repeated itself” referring to his mother the late Princess Diana… who the Queen ALSO didn’t like. Sounds like this family drama isn’t coming to an end anytime soon.

Chris Harrison Was On GMA & Says He’ll Be Back To The Bachelor Franchise

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan blasted his ABC colleague Bachelor host Chris Harrison on Thursday morning by suggesting Harrison’s apology for defending a racism scandal on his show were insincere and just a means of getting his job back.

Harrison took an indefinite leave of absence from the show after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, 24, for an attending an ‘Old South’, plantation-themed party in 2018. He defended her during an interview on February 10 with Rachael Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette, saying: ‘Is it a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference…. the woke police are out there. They are ripping this poor girl’s life apart.’

On this mornings interview Harrison apologized for the remarks on Instagram over the weekend after uproar.

He then appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday in an interview with Strahan to directly apologize to Lindsay for being so ‘insensitive’ and to announce that he would be returning to the show and ‘be part of the change’.

Check out the full interview below!

King Of Leon Are Releasing Their New Album As A ‘Non-Fungible Token’…. What?

Kings of Leon will release their new album ‘When You See Yourself’ as a non-fungible token (NFT), becoming the first rock band to do so. (WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!?!?!?) In addition to conventional release on services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon, the album will be released in NFT form on YellowHeart, a blockchain-based music platform founded in 2018 Rolling Stone reported Wednesday. The new album will be delivered as three different types of tokens: the first a special album package, the second offering live show perks and the third containing exclusive audiovisual art. Albums put out as NFTs have generally been the realm of DJs like 3LAU and have seen prior releases, but the Kings of Leon is the first band to launch a new album in the blockchain-based format…. (Okay… still confused) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kings Of Leon (@kingsofleon)

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard will be hosting a new family game show called ‘Family Game Fight’

Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard have an exciting new venture together…. A FAMILY GAME SHOW called ‘Family Game Fight’!! The celebrity couple have done a deal with NBC to host Family Game Night, a new competition with families of four as contestants. NBC has commissioned 10 episodes of the new game show in which the stars will be ‘adopted’ by the teams and so compete against each other to win their team the top $100,000 prize.

Family Game Fights is based on the couple’s past antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, including their fun game of Taste Buds in 2019:

Get all the info about their new game show ‘Family Game Fight’ below!

Do you have kids? Do you need more sleep? Then check out our interview with baby/infant sleep consultant Sasha Kern!

Scooter & his wife have not been sleeping after having their 2nd child who is now 4 months old. She’s up multiple times a night, which means THEY’RE up multiple times a night… We figured Scooter & his family can’t be the only ones going through this so it was time to talk to a PRO!

We chatted to Sasha Kern who is a certified infant & toddler sleep consultant at Blissful Baby Sleep, and oh my goodness we LOVE her! We chatted with her for about 10 minutes and already feel like we’ve learnt so much! If you have kids, or are going to have kids & want MORE SLEEP, check out our full interview below! You can also check out their website Blissful Baby Sleep HERE