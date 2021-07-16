What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Space Jam 2 Reviews, New John Mayer Album & MORE

Foo Fighters Have Cancelled Their LA Concert Due To Covid

Weeks after the Foo Fighters played the first capacity show at Madison Square Garden, they have announced they must postpone their Los Angeles concert due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 within their organization.

The band had been scheduled to play the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday. On Wednesday, they announced via their verified Twitter account: “Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.

Lets hope this doesn’t become a trend with all the concert announcements that have been coming out..

‘Space Jam 2: A New Legacy’… Reviews Are In & They Don’t Sounds Great

Space Jam 2: A New Legacy has been a highly anticipated film & is finally out TODAY! Well critic reviews are in and they don’t sound amazing. All of this information came from Rotten Tomatoes, so take it with a grain of salt. 100 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes… And the movie got 33%.. THAT BEING SAID, it’s obviously not a critically acclaimed movie, but we’re here for the nostalgia.

Stephen Silver Less a movie than a branding exercise for LeBron James himself, as well as for WarnerMedia, which makes incongruous out-of-context use of its century-old film library. Full Review | Original Score: 2/5

Mark Dujsik Space Jam: A New Legacy holds some early promise, but it doesn’t last. Full Review | Original Score: 2/4

Alex Bentley Space Jam: A New Legacy is mostly shameless in the way it goes about its business, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any fun to be had. LeBron James is a natural star, and the story the film lays out keeps it grounded. Full Review

Rendy Jones With no satire or a lick of creativity to compensate, Space Jam: A New Legacy stares into the eyes of capitalism and embraces it with open arms. Full Review | Original Score: 1.5/5

Peter Travers TOP CRITIC Critics will pick on this sequel. It’s what we do when an alleged creative enterprise turns into a corporate ad campaign. Expect no grumbles from the under-13 crowd eager to eyeball LeBron James jamming in cyberspace with cartoon royalty. Full Review

Those were just a few of the reviews, but form your own opinion! We’re still super excited to check the movie out!

Machine Gun Kelly Had A Poster Of Meghan Fox In His Teenage Room

Machine Gun Kelly was a Megan Fox fan way back when (I mean who wasn’t). The rapper, now 31, had a poster of Fox, now 35, hanging in his bedroom as a teenager, YEARS before the pair ended up dating.

“It was from her GQ shoot,” he said in a new interview with GQ, referencing the actress’ sexy 2008 bikini shoot that shows her popping cherries into her mouth. “So that’s some full-circle s–t.”

One of his classmates even remembers the rapper vowing to marry the beauty in the future, GQ reports….. HE LITERALLY MANIFESTED DATING MEGHAN FOX…. HELLO ZAC EFRON I’M STILL WAITING

The Fox super fan also got a Decepticons logo from “Transformers” tattooed on his arm as a teen… So I mean, they’re truly meant to be. The 2 having been dating for about a year now and both have said that it’s not love, it’s twin flame sh*t.

James Gandolfini Got Paid $3 Mil NOT To Join ‘The Office’ Cast

The most recent episode of the “Talking Sopranos” podcast finds hosts and “The Sopranos” actors Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa dropping a bombshell on guest Ricky Gervais. According to the actors behind Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri, HBO paid “Sopranos” lead star James Gandolfini a whopping $3 million not to appear on NBC’s sitcom “The Office.” The series was the U.S. remake of Gervais’ BBC comedy of the same name.

When Carell decided to leave “The Office” at the end of season seven, high profile guest stars such as James Spader joined the series playing characters that served as the replacement for Carell’s Michael Scott. According to Imperioli and Schirripa, it was during this time that HBO made an offer for Gandolfini to appear on the series. “The Sopranos” star speculated that HBO did not want Gandolfini to appear on the sitcom either to maintain the legacy of “The Sopranos” or because Gandolfini was working on the HBO limited series “The Night Of” at the time.

Can I get paid NOT to work?

New Album From John Mayer & TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT!

John Mayer has released a new album ‘Sob Rock’ & announced TOUR DATES! The run will launch on February 17th at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and wrap on April 28th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. local time via Mayer’s website.