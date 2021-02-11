What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Taylor Swift New Album! Rebecca Black FRIDAY Remix, Gorilla Glue Girl Is ALL GOOD, Tom Brady Parties In Tampa With Team! & More

TAYLOR SWIFT IS RELEASING HER RE-RECORDED FEARLESS ALBUM SOON WITH 6 NEW SONGS – ‘Love Story’ will be released tonight!

Taylor Swift posted to Instagram today and surprised as all when she announced that she is going to release her re recorded ‘FEARLESS’ album! Taylor Swift is re recording al of her past albums because of a messy contract situation, she doesn’t own them even though they are her songs and her and the guy who does own them don’t get along.. ANYWAY problem solved. She has now re recorded her second ever album which features so many hits like ‘Love Story’, ‘Fifteen’, ‘Hey Stephen’ and so many more! She didn’t say when the album would be released but on the second slide of her Instagram post she wrote a long explanation in lower case writing and only a few in upper case. The upper case letter spell out APRIL 9th which we are assuming is when the album will be released.

Now to add to the excitement, Taylor will also release 6 NEVER HEARD BEFORE SONGS that she wrote back in the day when she released Fearless, she said that she didn’t release them at the time because she was told it’s too many breakup songs and the album would be too long but now she doesn’t care.

OH and one more thing… Taylor is releasing one song tonight ‘LOVE STORY’ …. YAY!!!!!!!

Check out her full post below

Rebecca Black Released A FRIDAY Remix On The 10 Year Anniversary Of The Song

It was 10 years ago that Rebecca Black released the ICONIC ‘Friday’ song that EVERYONE got stuck in their head, but not in a good way. The thing I love though is that she has a good attitude about it, she decided to release a REMIX version of the song that I would say is equally as bad but definitely entertaining, the song features Dorian Electra, Big Freedia & 3OH!3 & shows a bit of an edgier side of the Friday singer. Check it out below!

In case you want to be singing ‘FRIDAY FRIDAY GOTTA GET DOWN ON FRIDAY’ for the next day check out the original video below…

Gina Carano aka Warrior Cara Dune of ‘The Mandalorian’ Has Been Fired

Gina Carano, who starred as the unassailable warrior Cara Dune in “The Mandalorian,” won’t appear in any future Star Wars projects after she shared offensive social media posts, including one that compared Nazi Germany to the current political landscape.

Lucasfilm fired Carano Wednesday, calling the social media posts she made that day “abhorrent.” saying “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future, nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

One of Carano’s posts, which she appeared to repost from another account, referenced the Holocaust, during which an estimated six million Jewish people were murdered, and how the conditions then were similar to contemporary political divides. “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” part of the post read. She later deleted that story and another that appeared to poke fun at mask-wearing with an image of a person whose entire head was covered with masks, captioned “Meanwhile in California.”

Uhhhhm Gina.. Maybe delete that social media..

There is no word how ‘The Mandalorian’ will continue at this time but I have a feeling they’ll be JUST FINE

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees for 2021 Have Been Announced!

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced and include

Jay-Z

Carole King

Tina Turner

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

Chaka Khan

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Dionne Warwick

Inductees will be announced in May. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio in the fall.

Gorilla Glue Girl GOT HER HAIR BACK After 4 Hour $12,500 Procedure

Tessica Brown, the woman whose hair’s been Gorilla Glued for more than a month, finally has sweet relief — and we have video of the surgery that saved the day.

Tessica took up Bev Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng on his offer to perform the $12,500 procedure for free, and it was a pretty grueling process…. about 4 hours long!

Check out the original video of what happened HERE and the after photos from TMZ below!

Tom Brady Threw The Lombardi Trophy From One Boat To Another During Celebration Boating Parade

The whole team got pretty rowdy that day including Brady’s BFF on the team Gronk.. He posted this video to social media:

You can already tell Gronk is boutta have a DAY 😭 @RobGronkowski (via @THudson_321) pic.twitter.com/lpLQPea0LT — Overtime (@overtime) February 10, 2021

Oh yeah they’re having fun… Also, Brady had to get walked off his boat he had too much fun (aka booze)

I guess that’s how they celebrate in Tampa!!