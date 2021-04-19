What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Taylor Swifts ‘Fearless’ At #1, Lizzo Warns “Don’t Drink & DM”, Royal Update AND MORE!

Taylor Swift Is Back At No. 1 For The Third Time In Less Than A Year
Taylor Swift stays making records and breaking records.
Matthew McConaughey MAY Just Be The New Governor Of Texas
Matthew McConaughey may be a viable candidate for Texas governor; poll shows actor ahead of Abbott
Lizzo Is Sending Out A PSA “Don’t drink and DM” After Messaging Chris Evans After One Too Many Beverages
Lizzo is ALL of us single people who have one too many and gain the confidence to message our crush and then waking up in complete regret. Lizzo DM’d Chris Evans 3 emoticons which together means “shoot your shot” aka I’m gonna give this a go and see if you’re interested. He responded and was the BEST sport about it… But now we want to know what he’s done on the app… Check out the message and response below!
Prince Harry & William Have Talked But Apparently Haven’t Gotten Anywhere Following Prince Phillips Funeral
Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, spent two hours together behind closed doors after their grandfather’s funeral on Saturday amid their long-standing rift, says a source. The brothers were joined by their father, Prince Charles, at Windsor Castle after the royal family laid Prince Philip to rest.
The communication between the three was described by a source as “unproductive,” but an insider told the news outlet that it could be seen as a step in the right direction amid the fraternal strife. The feud was heightened following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.
“It’s early days but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for,” a source told the outlet of the family’s time together.
Prince Phillip Planned His Own Funeral & Had A Photographer hide in a pillar to take photos
Prince Philip personally arranged for a photographer to hide inside a fake church pillar to get up-close shots of his funeral. Arthur Edwards — who has covered the royal family for more than 40 years — recalled the amazing vantage point that let him capture “the family’s pain up close” at Saturday’s send-off.
“The Duke, who planned every moment of his moving funeral service, had arranged for me as a photographer to hide inside a fake pillar at the top of the stairs leading to St George’s Chapel,” the 80-year-old snapper wrote in the Sun. “With a letter box-shaped slit, it was just like the bird-watching hides where Prince Philip spent hours during his retirement at Sandringham, his Norfolk estate,” he said.
I would just like to point out the fact that this was an HOUR LONG CEREMONY that this man was hidden in a fake pillar, I love the dedication I really do
