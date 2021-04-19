What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Taylor Swifts ‘Fearless’ At #1, Lizzo Warns “Don’t Drink & DM”, Royal Update AND MORE!

Taylor Swift Is Back At No. 1 For The Third Time In Less Than A Year

Taylor Swift stays making records and breaking records.

According to Billboard she’s adding ANOTHER No. 1 album with the debut “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” to her belt. This makes her the first woman to ever score three new number one albums in less than a year following last year’s “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is the re-recorded edition of her 2008 “Fearless” album which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

So long story short Taylor Swift is unstoppable and cant NOBODY take her money!

Matthew McConaughey MAY Just Be The New Governor Of Texas

Matthew McConaughey‘s chances at winning the Texas governorship look solid — at least based on a random sampling of 1,000 or so registered voters who say they’d vote for him.

Greg Abbott in terms of winnability, this according to a new poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and The University of Texas Tyler, which found McConaughey raked in 45% of the people who were asked.ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT, I could dig it Matthew McConaughey may be a viable candidate for Texas governor; poll shows actor ahead of Abbott

https://t.co/affWEzuAk5 — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) April 18, 2021 The actor stacked favorably against incumbent Gov.in terms of winnability, this according to a new poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and The University of Texas Tyler, which found McConaughey raked in 45% of the people who were asked.ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT, I could dig it

Lizzo Is Sending Out A PSA “Don’t drink and DM” After Messaging Chris Evans After One Too Many Beverages

Lizzo is ALL of us single people who have one too many and gain the confidence to message our crush and then waking up in complete regret. Lizzo DM’d Chris Evans 3 emoticons which together means “shoot your shot” aka I’m gonna give this a go and see if you’re interested. He responded and was the BEST sport about it… But now we want to know what he’s done on the app… Check out the message and response below!

Prince Harry & William Have Talked But Apparently Haven’t Gotten Anywhere Following Prince Phillips Funeral

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince ­William, spent two hours together behind closed doors after their grandfather’s funeral on Saturday amid their long-standing rift, says a source. The brothers were joined by their father, Prince Charles, at Windsor Castle after the royal family laid Prince Philip to rest.

The communication between the three was described by a source as “unproductive,” but an insider told the news outlet that it could be seen as a step in the right direction amid the fraternal strife. The feud was heightened following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

“It’s early days but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for,” a source told the outlet of the family’s time together.

Prince Phillip Planned His Own Funeral & Had A Photographer hide in a pillar to take photos

Prince Philip personally arranged for a photographer to hide inside a fake church pillar to get up-close shots of his funeral. Arthur Edwards — who has covered the royal family for more than 40 years — recalled the amazing vantage point that let him capture “the family’s pain up close” at Saturday’s send-off.

“The Duke, who planned every moment of his moving funeral service, had arranged for me as a photographer to hide inside a fake pillar at the top of the stairs leading to St George’s Chapel,” the 80-year-old snapper wrote in the Sun. “With a letter box-shaped slit, it was just like the bird-watching hides where Prince Philip spent hours during his retirement at Sandringham, his Norfolk estate,” he said.

I would just like to point out the fact that this was an HOUR LONG CEREMONY that this man was hidden in a fake pillar, I love the dedication I really do



Samir Hussein/WireImage