What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Taylor Swift’s Love Story OUT NOW! Gorilla Glue Challenge… What Happened To Samantha Jones & MORE

Taylor Swift Released Re-Recorded ‘Love Story’ And YES It Sounds The Exact Same And YES We Love It

Taylor Swift has released her FIRST song off of her re-recorded album ‘Fearless’. Taylor has been working on re recording all her albums so that she has full rights to her music. The album will be out April 9th, with 6 ADDITIONAL songs that we’ve never heard before, that she wrote back when she wrote the Fearless album. Check out the new version of Love Story, which yes sounds the exact same! But it’s got some cute never before seen footage in the video! You can also listen to the older version if you want to compare the two.

Boycott Disney+?! No Thanks!

The hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus has climbed the trending page of Twitter in recent hours, filling timelines with the demand. Users of the streaming service have reportedly been cancelling their subscriptions, and urging others to follow suit.

The trend and boycott is in response to the news of Gina Carano’s firing. The Mandalorian actress was let go by Lucasfilm on February 10th after alleged posts she shared on Instagram surfaced.

The posts in question compared Nazi Germany to modern politics in the US, suggesting that the Nazi’s attack on Jews is similar to how people are treaded because of their political views today.

In response, #FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter, making it the latest time the actress has been ‘cancelled’ after previous comments. Shortly after, Lucasfilm released the following statement:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their culture and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Fans that disagree with the decision to fire Gina Carano have in turn called for people to cancel their Disney Plus subscription…. Disney+ gained

I’m pretty sure those boycotting won’t disturb them too much with their 94 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS

Producers Have Spoken Out About How They Will Address Samantha Jones Absence In Sex And The City Revival ‘And Just Like That…’

HBO Max’s upcoming Sex And The City revival, ‘And Just Like That…’ is bringing back the stars of the original Emmy-winning hit — minus Kim Cattrall’s Samantha. But how will the show explain the absence of one of the show’s core four? Star Sarah Jessica Parker and writer Michael Patrick King are the creative forces behind the sequel, and “they’re not trying to re-do Sex and the City,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys emphasizes to TVLine. “They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

To that end, “just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys continues. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Parker will be joined by original co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) when the Sex and the City revival.

Britney Spears’ Fathers Objection To A 3rd Party As A Conservator – DENIED

It has been 13 years since singer Britney Spears, now 39, was placed under a legal conservatorship that removed her control over her own finances, career and well-being. In a hearing Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny continued that arrangement — but overruled her father’s objections to a third party, Bessemer Trust, having been established as co-conservator of her estate.

Although Jimmy will continue to be a legal guardian, he will have to continue to share all his decisions with the Bessemer Trust, including decisions regarding funding, the most extreme of which the father’s attorneys have opposed and that Judge Brenda Benny has rejected it.

This decision is akin to the will of Spears, who this summer expressed “strong opposition” to her father’s continued exercise of complete control over her life.

Jill Biden Decorated The White House Lawn For Valentines Day And We LOVE The Vibes

FLOTUS had a lovely surprise for President Joe Biden and America on Friday morning with a Valentine’s Day installation in the North Lawn of the White House.

Jill had the artwork secretly installed Thursday night which encompasses her message, Strength, Family and Unity. Jill said she installed the cutouts to bring a little hope and joy to the country during some seriously trying times. Her office said this … “As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

And of course we HAVE to look back on a certain first lady, who really didn’t love the holidays and decoration… Melanie Trump, and remember when she says she didn’t “give a F**k about Christmas”:

"Give me a f–king break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?" Melania was recorded in 2018 venting about the media surrounding family separation policies at the border and the negative attention she drew. pic.twitter.com/ofhCNVf0Zs — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 2, 2020

Guy Glued A Cup To His Face With Gorilla glue To Prove ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Was “Over Reacting”… Turns Out He Was Wrong

One man found himself in an incredibly sticky situation after participating in something called the “Gorilla Glue Challenge.”

As we reported, TikTok user Tessica Brown went viral after spraying the industrial adhesive in her hair and was forced to undergo treatment at a Los Angeles-based plastic surgery clinic to remove it. Well, noted prankster and viral rapper Len Martin apparently thought Tessica was pulling a fast one on social media and attempted to bust her by using the product on himself — only to discover that she was very much telling the truth.

In a video on Facebook, Martin said he wanted to prove the stunt wasn’t as serious as others thought, so he used the glue to attach a red party cup to his mouth with the intention of licking it off… YA NO!

Martin’s vision didn’t exactly go as planned. Instead, he ended up in the emergency room to have the cup peeled off — and he’s now the first to admit that Tessica’s story is 100% real. He said in an update: