What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – The Met Gala Most Talked About Looks, Jennifer Anniston Wants To Date A Normal Guy & MORE!

The Met Gala Most Talked About Looks

The Met Gala is the most exclusive Hollywood event of the year, it’s invite only & you have to be willing to cough up $35,000 for a seat a table, but that’s not hard to do when you’re rich and famous. But for us regular folk at home we get to sit and watch and judge all the amazing and not so amazing outfits that walk into The Met. Each year there is a theme and this year it was: ‘Celebrating In America: A Lexicon in Fashion’ (yeah we don’t know what that means either..) BUT we do know we LOVE looking at the pics, so lets check out some of the most talked about outfits from The Met Gala 2021:

Met Gala Fun Facts – Kim Kardashian Makeup, Simone Biles 88 pound dress

We know the Met Gala is some bougie event that celebrities go to and wear fancy dresses, but what happens inside?! What is the even all about? What is the getting ready process like?! Well we have your answers:

What happens when guests get inside?

It’s another secret. Posting on social media has been banned since some supermodels were caught taking selfies while smoking in the bathrooms.

What I can tell you is this: There is a receiving line inside with the hosts, usually next to some towering floral arrangement by Raul Avila that pretty much takes over what is normally the Great Hall’s central information booth. Guests file by, air kiss — or this year maybe fist bump or wave from afar — Ms. Wintour and Co. and then tour the exhibition on their way to the cocktail party, so they are theoretically forced to experience some culture.

After cocktails, they are called to dinner, which this time will involve a special vegan menu by 10 diverse, up-and-coming New York chefs (more youth) chosen by Marcus Samuelsson and representing, presumably, the future of American food. So theme-adjacent!

Later, there is always some form of entertainment. In 2019, it was Cher doing ABBA as well as her own hits. This year a Broadway-inspired performance may ensue, just to cap off the New York-is-back-and-full-of-talent message.

Well now we know!! Some more fun facts from this years met gala is SURE Kim Kardashian may have worn a full mask & body covering but she STILL got her makeup done and it apparently took hours!

Seems unnecessarily..

And gymnast Simone Biles wore a three-in-one, night sky-inspired dress designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area. Her sparkling style included a star-embellished black catsuit, a mini dress and – most notably – an 88-pound skirt covered in Swarovski crystals. HER SKIRT WAS 88 pounds!!

Oh the things people do for fashion..

Nicki Minaj Didn’t Go To The Met Gala Because You Needed To Be Double Vaxxed..

Nicki Minaj said she wouldn’t be attending the celebrity-studded Met Gala on Monday because attendees were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and she is not. Minaj told her Twitter followers she hadn’t “done enough research” to make a decision.

The tweet made Minaj the most recent celebrity to publicly cast doubt on the vaccine as the US continues to grapple with the pandemic, even though the science is clear that getting vaccinated is the best way to combat COVID-19. But Minaj didn’t stop there, following up with an eyebrow-raising story about her cousin’s friend who received the COVID-19 vaccine and then called off his wedding because “His testicles became swollen.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Hmm.. I think the scientist have done enough research..

Nick Cannon Has An Alternate Ego That Showed Up To The VMA’s, But He says “It Aint Me”

Nick Cannon denied that he jokingly proposed to Ashanti on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards — despite photos clearly showing otherwise.

The “Masked Singer” host, 40, brazenly blamed his new rap alter ego, Murda Count Harlem, for the stunt in a bizarre Instagram post Monday.

Well that’s one way to get some media for your new talk show.. Yes that is Nick Canon, no Murda Count Harlem ISN’T REAL

Get Ready Gentleman, Jennifer Anniston Doesn’t Want To Date Anyone Famous..

Jennifer Aniston is hoping the next person she gets involved with doesn’t do what she does.

Aniston star talked to People TV about romance while promoting her show’s new season of ‘The Morning Show’ and about whether relationships between non-celebs and celebs could work.

“Absolutely. I mean, it’s happened,” Aniston said. “That’s what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself.”

Aniston, who was formerly married to fellow actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, told People in June that she has no desire to be on a dating app.