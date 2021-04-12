What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – The Rock Teases Running For President, More 2004 Super Bowl Drama Revealed, The Masters & MORE!

The Rock Teases Running For President On Twitter “It Would Be My Honor”

A Piplsay poll published says 46% of Americans would like to see “The Rock” run for the White House, and he has finally responded to it. He posted this to Instagram:

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,”

Janet Jacksons 2004 Super Bowl Stylist Says Justin Timberlake Pushed For The Wardrobe Malfunction To One Up Britney Spears Make Out With Madonna

The stylist who prepped Janet Jackson’s look for her infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake told Page Six Timberlake pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” in an attempt to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera, who had wowed the world months earlier by scandalously kissing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Superstylist Wayne Scot Lukas told them that Timberlake “insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal.”

Scot Lukas told us that the original concept was for Jackson to be in a pearl G-string inspired by one that Kim Cattrall had worn in an episode of “Sex and the City.” “Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” he told us. But “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

Of course, in the end Timberlake tore off part of her top at the end of their performance, briefly revealing Jackson’s breast. Timberlake famously labeled the incident a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” he said.

Meghan Markle Is Getting Ripped On By The Media For Not Attending Prince Phillips Funeral This Upcoming Weekend… They Forgot To Mention It’s Because She’s About To Have A Baby..

People just LOVE to HATE… Meghan Markle will not travel to the United Kingdom for Prince Philip’s funeral service scheduled for next Saturday DUE TO HER PREGNANCY…

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said at a news briefing Saturday that while Prince Harry is planning to attend, the former Meghan Markle “has been advised by her physician not to travel,”.

The 39-year-old is expecting the couple’s second child, a daughter, this spring.

Hideki Matsuyama Won The Masters Over The Weekend & Photos Of Him & His Caddie Celebrating Are Going Viral

With stellar ball-striking and a command of Augusta National unmatched by anyone in the field over the final two rounds, Hideki Matsuyama converted a 54-hole lead into his first green jacket and major championship, winning the 2021 Masters by one stroke on Sunday!

But in the aftermath of Sunday’s success, another image also went viral — Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji collecting the flag from the 18th hole’s flagstick as a memento and then turning to face the fairway, removing his hat and bowing as a mark of respect to the famed Augusta course.

In Japanese culture, the bow originated as a gesture of deference “that began as an exclusive practice of the nobility more than a thousand years ago” but has evolved into a form of greeting, according to National Geographic.

Check out the amazing moment below!

Phoebe Bridgers’ Busted ‘SNL’ Guitar Sells For Over $100,000 at GLAAD Auction

For all of the controversy and backlash it caused, Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar that she smashed to bits on the stage of Saturday Night Live became quite the item of interest during GLAAD’s latest auction. On Sunday, GLAAD closed their online auction in support of the GLAAD Media Awards, where the organization sold off vacations, pieces of art, and much more.

And Phoebe Bridgers smashed guitar? It went for a whopping $101,500…. I wish I could sell a smashed guitar for that much..