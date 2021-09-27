What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – There’s ANOTHER Britney Spears Doc, Eminem Opening ‘Moms Spaghetti’ Restaurant & MORE!

There’s ANOTHER Britney Spears Documentary
Announced Friday, “Controlling Britney Spears” is FX and Hulu’s follow-up to this year’s “Framing Britney Spears,” the documentary that prompted broad discourse about how the pop star has been treated by the media.
The new documentary airs and streamed Friday at 10 p.m. on FX and Hulu. It promises new interviews that paint a picture of “an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move [Spears] made.”
“Controlling,” from the same team that did “Framing,” features new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the musician’s daily life inside the conservatorship, according to a release from FX. It was directed by Samantha Stark and reported and produced by Liz Day, in conjunction with the New York Times.
Meanwhile, over at Netflix, “Britney vs. Spears” is set to debut Tuesday, a day before the next court hearing on the conservatorship.
Check out the trailer below!
Nick Cannon’s Therapist Tells Him He Should Be Celebrate After Welcoming Baby #7
Nick Cannon’s pushing pause on baby making after welcoming four children in under one year.
“My therapist said I should be celibate” He said,.
Cannon welcomed three children in June alone — son Zen and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir — with model Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa.
Six months prior, Cannon’s ex, Brittany Bell, gave birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen. The two also share a 4-year-old son named Golden.
The “Wild’n Out” host also has twins, 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey… That’s a lot of babies and a lot of baby mama’s.
Eminem Is Opening A Restaurant & Selling ‘Moms Spaghetti’
It’s actually happening. Eminem is opening a restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti.
The name, of course, comes from the opening verse of 2002’s “Lose Yourself,” where Eminem raps: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”
Mom’s Spaghetti is slated to open its doors on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in downtown Detroit and plans to serve “spaghetti, meatballs, spaghetti with meatballs, or no meatballs, and the s’ghetti sandwich” according to a phone line recording.
The rapper’s been advertising his new business endeavor with a local television spot, and it’s pretty amazing. Not only does it feature Eminem towering over the Detroit skyline, it also shows him double-fisting to-go containers adorned with the word “mom.” Watch the commercial below.
Hollywood Celebrities Rally Behind IATSE Strike Vote
A number of Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media this week to show solidarity with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees ahead of a strike vote.
Talks between IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have broken down as the workers who support productions seek improvements on meal and rest periods, longer turnarounds between production days, and improved rates on streaming projects. While crew members share their support for a possible strike, actors including Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, Sarah Paulson and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher are among those who have all shared posts using the #IASolidarity.
Film crews work harder than most people outside the biz would ever imagine. Relentless long hrs under the $$ pressure to get it done right & right now. Not letting my @IATSE colleagues down is part of what drives me on a set. Matriculate that ball down the field. With them 100%. https://t.co/db6abZDxWh
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 21, 2021
100 percent standing in solidarity with @IATSE Please learn about the fight of the most fundamentally important people in film/tv who make the entire machine run. Without them we are and we have nothing. https://t.co/t3Jbre9xtD
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 21, 2021
Our films and movies literally would not exist without our crews, and our crews deserve better. pic.twitter.com/hFMCmWzUVT
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 22, 2021
