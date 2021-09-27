What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – There’s ANOTHER Britney Spears Doc, Eminem Opening ‘Moms Spaghetti’ Restaurant & MORE!

There’s ANOTHER Britney Spears Documentary

Announced Friday, “Controlling Britney Spears” is FX and Hulu’s follow-up to this year’s “Framing Britney Spears,” the documentary that prompted broad discourse about how the pop star has been treated by the media.

The new documentary airs and streamed Friday at 10 p.m. on FX and Hulu. It promises new interviews that paint a picture of “an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move [Spears] made.”

“Controlling,” from the same team that did “Framing,” features new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the musician’s daily life inside the conservatorship, according to a release from FX. It was directed by Samantha Stark and reported and produced by Liz Day, in conjunction with the New York Times.

Meanwhile, over at Netflix, “Britney vs. Spears” is set to debut Tuesday, a day before the next court hearing on the conservatorship.

Check out the trailer below!

Nick Cannon’s Therapist Tells Him He Should Be Celebrate After Welcoming Baby #7

Nick Cannon’s pushing pause on baby making after welcoming four children in under one year.

“My therapist said I should be celibate” He said,.

Cannon welcomed three children in June alone — son Zen and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir — with model Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa.

Six months prior, Cannon’s ex, Brittany Bell, gave birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen. The two also share a 4-year-old son named Golden.

The “Wild’n Out” host also has twins, 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey… That’s a lot of babies and a lot of baby mama’s.

Eminem Is Opening A Restaurant & Selling ‘Moms Spaghetti’

It’s actually happening. Eminem is opening a restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti.

The name, of course, comes from the opening verse of 2002’s “Lose Yourself,” where Eminem raps: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Mom’s Spaghetti is slated to open its doors on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in downtown Detroit and plans to serve “spaghetti, meatballs, spaghetti with meatballs, or no meatballs, and the s’ghetti sandwich” according to a phone line recording.

The rapper’s been advertising his new business endeavor with a local television spot, and it’s pretty amazing. Not only does it feature Eminem towering over the Detroit skyline, it also shows him double-fisting to-go containers adorned with the word “mom.” Watch the commercial below.

Michael Jordan Worn Underwear Sells for Just Under $3000

Somebody just paid money for Michael Jordan’s worn underwear, and they cost about 3 grand!! A “lucky” Jordan fan just bought a one of a kind pair of boxers at Lelands Auction Saturday night, with the final bid coming in at $2,784.

As we previously reported, the gray and black boxers hit the auction block in August, and the company says the trunks have evidence of “definite use” by the NBA superstar. While you may think most people wouldn’t want to get their hands on these skivvies, think again… there were 19 bids!!! WHYYYYYYYY