What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Tiger Woods Recovering, Framing Britney On Crave, Clare & Dale Back On

Tiger Woods Is Recovering After A Horrible Car Crash And Emergency Surgery

It was around 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles, when the SUV he was driving crossed a median and went across two lanes of road before hitting a curb, hitting a tree and landing on its side off the roadway in the brush. The 15-time major champion was lucid following the crash and was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Tiger suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg, meaning the bone was shattered in at least 2 places and broke through the skin, so doctors used a rod to stabilize it, according to Tiger’s medical team.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, just issued a statement describing Tiger’s injuries in detail … and it sounds bad. Note, he only mentions injuries to ONE of Tiger’s legs, not both. pic.twitter.com/vZitnFV0YA — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 24, 2021 Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, just issued a statement describing Tiger’s injuries in detail … and it sounds bad. Note, he only mentions injuries to ONE of Tiger’s legs, not both. There was no foul play involved in the crash, it sounds like he had a busy weekend filming for a new TV show and was 30 minutes to a shoot and was driving a little too fast. We hope Tiger has a speedy recovery.

Tom Holland Auditioned For Star Wars & Completely Bombed The Audition

Tom Holland looked back at one of his more embarrassing auditions, revealing he was up for the role of Finn in the Star Wars franchise.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor, 24, told Backstage on that he’s had “quite a few” bad auditions over the years. His reading for the part that eventually went to John Boyega in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, however, stands out as one of worst.

“I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was like four or five auditions in, I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone.”

He went on to explain that the scene had him being active and expressive, while the woman was supposed to play a robot character.

“I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop, I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. He said he felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called,” but he couldn’t contain his laughter. He added: “Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”

Britney Spears Documentary ‘Framing Britney’ Coming To Crave THIS Friday

The ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary that focuses on how the media has depicted the popstar’s career and life, is coming to Crave streaming service on February 26th. Check out the trailer below

The Bachelor Is Looking For a Host For The ‘After The Final Rose’ Episode Following Chris Harrison Racism Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt James (@mattjames919) Chris Harrison has stepped down as the host of The Bachelor for the first time since he started in 2002 due to controversy over comments he made defending Rachel (one of the contestants on the show) going to a plantation party in college & taking photos with friends at it. She also apparently bullied girls back in school for dating men of colour, and here she is now on a season with the FIRST black bachelor. The season has already taped fully but the After The Final Rose is LIVE so they need a host for that and of course it needs to be someone who can handle these serious topics, because it won’t be all about the drama between the girls & Matt & who he proposed to. Sources directly familiar with the production says ABC appears to be seeking someone who’s not part of ‘Bachelor’ nation to replace Harrison for the swiftly-approaching shoot. That means no former bachelors, bachelorettes or their suitors… no matter how popular they are. We’re told Rachel Lindsay, the first Black ‘Bachelorette’, was asked to take up the mantle, but she declined. She’s publicly suggested they consider FS1 sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, who’s not only Black, but also outspoken on issues of race. Let’s face it, that’s going to be a major topic when cameras roll for ‘ATFR.’ The show is rumored to air March 9th, so I guess we will just have to wait and see who they pick.

Here’s Matt James response to everything that went down with both Chris and Rachel:

Chrissy Teigen Tells President Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter So She Can “Flourish” (And Swear) As She Pleases

Chrissy Teigen was blocked by Trump and the official POTUS account for 4 years UNTIL Joe Biden stepped in and took over. She asked if he would follow her, and he did, but then the pressure was ON. Chrissy loves to speak her mind but felt she needed to be cautious with the President seeing EVERYTHING she tweeted, and she doesn’t want to be held back any longer so she tweeted out and said:

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

And once that happened, here’s what she said:

bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Are Back On?!

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss MAY get their fairytale ending after all. A month after news broke that they were going their separate ways, the Bachelorette couple were seen getting cozy on the beach in Florida over the weekend.