What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Times 100 Most Influential People, Norm Macdonald Passed Away At 61 From Cancer 

Keke Palmer PROBABLY Won’t Be Invited Back To The Met Gala After Calling Out The Food
It’s safe to say that after this post, Anna Wintour will NOT be inviting her back…
Comedian Norm Macdonald Passed Away At 61 From Cancer
His longtime producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, says … “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”
Macdonald was a household name in comedy, and has been for decades. He’s perhaps most famous for being one of the OG ‘Weekend Update’ co-hosts on ‘Saturday Night Live’ — among many other TV shows and movies over the years, check out the best of Norm below
Time Released Top 100 Most Influential People of 2021
“At TIME, we see the TIME100 as far more than a list. It is a community of leaders whose energy and commitment we hope inspires others to spring into action as well.”
- Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
- Naomi Osaka
- Alexei Navalny
- Britney Spears
- Sherrilyn Ifill
- Dolly Parton
- Shohei Ohtani
- Cathy Park Hong
- Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara
- Nasrin Sotoudeh
- Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi
- Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El-Kurd
- Billie Eilish
- Ben Crump
- Adi Utarini
- Sunisa Lee
- Felwine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy
- Fatih Birol
- Aurora James
- Adar Poonawalla
- Phyllis Omido
- Frans Timmermans
- Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant
- Roger Cox
- Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz
- Dorottya Redai
- Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar Maung
- Simone Biles
- Tim Cook
- Shonda Rhimes
- Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
- Nikole Hannah-Jones
- Tom Brady
- Youn Yuh Jung
- Allyson Felix
- Angélique Kidjo
- Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault
- Luiza Trajano
- Kate Winslet
- Bad Bunny
- Chloé Zhao
- Jason Sudeikis
- Scarlett Johansson
- Lil Nas X
- Jessica B. Harris
- Bowen Yang
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Mark Bradford
- N.K. Jemisin
- Steven Yeun
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Omar Sy
- Barbara Kruger
- Kane Brown
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Joe Biden
- Xi Jinping
- Liz Cheney
- Kamala Harris
- Mario Draghi
- Tucker Carlson
- Naftali Bennett
- Stacey Abrams
- Nayib Bukele
- Donald Trump
- Narendra Modi
- Mahbouba Seraj
- Joe Manchin
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Rochelle Walensky
- Mamata Banerjee
- Ron Klain
- Elisa Loncon Antileo
- Abdul Ghani Baradar
- Jensen Huang
- Elon Musk
- Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
- Katalin Kariko
- Mary Barra
- John Nkengasong
- MiMi Aung
- Vitalik Buterin
- Viya
- Barney Graham
- Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh
- Kengo Kuma
- Sara Menker
- Lidia Morawska
Check out all the write ups HERE
Alanis Morissette Does Not Support Upcoming ‘Jagged’ Documentary
Just hours before the HBO documentary “Jagged” was to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, Alanis Morissette criticized the film about her life as “reductive” and “salacious.”
Morissette participated in the film, directed by Alison Klayman, sitting for lengthy interviews. But in a statement issued by her publicist, the Canadian musician said she would not be supporting the film, named after her breakthrough 1995 album, “Jagged Little Pill.”
“I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of `Jagged Little Pill”s 25th anniversary, and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown),” wrote Morissette. “I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”
Morissette didn’t specify her issues with “Jagged,” which is to premiere Nov. 19 on HBO. But its most sensitive material includes Morissette discussing sexual encounters when she was 15 that she calls statutory rape. The Washington Post earlier reported on that section of the film.
“I have chosen not to attend any event around this movie for two reasons: one is that i am on tour right now. The other is that, not unlike many `stories’ and unauthorized biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true,” said Morissette. “While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”
Jason Sudeikis Will Now Make $1 Mil Per Ted Lasso Episode.. It’s A Must Watch
“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has reportedly scored a $1 million-per-episode deal with Apple to renew the feel-good hit for a third season. That’s up from between $250,000 and $300,000 per episode during the first two seasons of the Apple TV+ show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The outlet noted that the pay raise accounts for Sudeikis’ additional roles as head writer and producer, as well as creator fees. Along with Sudeikis, other actors and writers on the show have also seen significant pay bumps as part of a season three push, the report said.
Negotiations have been ongoing for the past month or so, THR said, citing sources familiar with the talks. The talks have resulted in key members of the cast, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Brendan Hunt, all bagging raises that take them from $50,000 to $75,000 per episode to the six-digit range.
The first two seasons of the show were a blockbuster hit for Apple TV+, the tech giant’s initially lackluster effort to compete in the so-called streaming wars. It’s a MUST WATCH