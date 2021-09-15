What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Times 100 Most Influential People, Norm Macdonald Passed Away At 61 From Cancer 

Keke Palmer PROBABLY Won’t Be Invited Back To The Met Gala After Calling Out The Food

The Met Gala chef curator is defending the quality of the food served at The Met Gala, after Keke Palmer posted pics of the food that many thought seemed reminiscent of the Fyre Festival.

Marcus Samuelsson, the restaurateur/chef who helped select the 10 up-and-coming chefs who created the Met Gala menu said for starters, yes, Keke’s picture is in fact some of what was served at the $30k-$50k per ticket soiree.

As for Keke’s plate, Marcus tells us it was barley topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices. Marcus says food, like anything, is a matter of taste, and it tasted plenty good… Check out the pic below It’s safe to say that after this post, Anna Wintour will NOT be inviting her back…

Comedian Norm Macdonald Passed Away At 61 From Cancer

Norm Macdonald, a veteran comedian, actor, writer and producer famous for ‘SNL’ and more has passed away from cancer at the age of 61

According to his team, Macdonald passed away Tuesday after a multi-year, private battle with cancer that he kept hidden from the public, fighting the disease behind the scenes for nine years. His longtime producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, says … “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.” Macdonald was a household name in comedy, and has been for decades. He’s perhaps most famous for being one of the OG ‘Weekend Update’ co-hosts on ‘Saturday Night Live’ — among many other TV shows and movies over the years, check out the best of Norm below

Time Released Top 100 Most Influential People of 2021

“At TIME, we see the TIME100 as far more than a list. It is a community of leaders whose energy and commitment we hope inspires others to spring into action as well.”

ICONS

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Naomi Osaka

Alexei Navalny

Britney Spears

Sherrilyn Ifill

Dolly Parton

Shohei Ohtani

Cathy Park Hong

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara

Nasrin Sotoudeh

Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi

Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El-Kurd

PIONEERS

Billie Eilish

Ben Crump

Adi Utarini

Sunisa Lee

Felwine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy

Fatih Birol

Aurora James

Adar Poonawalla

Phyllis Omido

Frans Timmermans

Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant

Roger Cox

Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz

Dorottya Redai

Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar Maung

TITANS

Simone Biles

Tim Cook

Shonda Rhimes

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Tom Brady

Youn Yuh Jung

Allyson Felix

Angélique Kidjo

Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault

Luiza Trajano

ARTISTS

Kate Winslet

Bad Bunny

Chloé Zhao

Jason Sudeikis

Scarlett Johansson

Lil Nas X

Jessica B. Harris

Bowen Yang

Tracee Ellis Ross

Mark Bradford

N.K. Jemisin

Steven Yeun

Daniel Kaluuya

Omar Sy

Barbara Kruger

Kane Brown

LEADERS

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Joe Biden

Xi Jinping

Liz Cheney

Kamala Harris

Mario Draghi

Tucker Carlson

Naftali Bennett

Stacey Abrams

Nayib Bukele

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

Mahbouba Seraj

Joe Manchin

Ebrahim Raisi

Rochelle Walensky

Mamata Banerjee

Ron Klain

Elisa Loncon Antileo

Abdul Ghani Baradar

INNOVATORS

Jensen Huang

Elon Musk

Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Katalin Kariko

Mary Barra

John Nkengasong

MiMi Aung

Vitalik Buterin

Viya

Barney Graham

Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh

Kengo Kuma

Sara Menker

Lidia Morawska

Check out all the write ups HERE

Alanis Morissette Does Not Support Upcoming ‘Jagged’ Documentary

Just hours before the HBO documentary “Jagged” was to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, Alanis Morissette criticized the film about her life as “reductive” and “salacious.”

Morissette participated in the film, directed by Alison Klayman, sitting for lengthy interviews. But in a statement issued by her publicist, the Canadian musician said she would not be supporting the film, named after her breakthrough 1995 album, “Jagged Little Pill.”

“I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of `Jagged Little Pill”s 25th anniversary, and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown),” wrote Morissette. “I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”

Morissette didn’t specify her issues with “Jagged,” which is to premiere Nov. 19 on HBO. But its most sensitive material includes Morissette discussing sexual encounters when she was 15 that she calls statutory rape. The Washington Post earlier reported on that section of the film.

“I have chosen not to attend any event around this movie for two reasons: one is that i am on tour right now. The other is that, not unlike many `stories’ and unauthorized biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true,” said Morissette. “While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”

Jason Sudeikis Will Now Make $1 Mil Per Ted Lasso Episode.. It’s A Must Watch

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has reportedly scored a $1 million-per-episode deal with Apple to renew the feel-good hit for a third season. That’s up from between $250,000 and $300,000 per episode during the first two seasons of the Apple TV+ show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet noted that the pay raise accounts for Sudeikis’ additional roles as head writer and producer, as well as creator fees. Along with Sudeikis, other actors and writers on the show have also seen significant pay bumps as part of a season three push, the report said.

Negotiations have been ongoing for the past month or so, THR said, citing sources familiar with the talks. The talks have resulted in key members of the cast, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Brendan Hunt, all bagging raises that take them from $50,000 to $75,000 per episode to the six-digit range.

The first two seasons of the show were a blockbuster hit for Apple TV+, the tech giant’s initially lackluster effort to compete in the so-called streaming wars. It’s a MUST WATCH