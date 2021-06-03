What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Tokyo Olympics Loses 10,000 Volunteers, David Spade Replacing Chris Harrison, Wedding Crashers Sequel & MORE!

David Spade Is Set To Take Chris Harrisons Place on Bachelor In Paradise

Chris Harrison won’t be returning to front ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” and the producers are taking something of a radical new approach the show’s hosting duties.

Back in February, veteran host Harrison announced that — after becoming embroiled in a race row because he defended a former “Bachelor” contestant who had gone to an “Old South” plantation-themed party — he would be “stepping aside” for an unspecified “period of time.”

Harrison sat out a season of the “Bachelorette” but it was unclear if he’d return for its tropical spin-off.

Now we’re told that he’ll be replaced by a revolving cast of guests hosts — including somewhat surprising stand-in, “Saturday Night Live” legend David Spade.

Given that Harrison was replaced on the “Bachelorette” by former contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the smart money would have been on another alum taking the reins for the “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Apparently Spade was picked because he’s a “Bachelor” superfan who’s built a cult following among fellow fans because of the hilarious commentary about the show that he doles out on his Instagram account.

Spade has also recently spoken about his love of the franchise on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Meanwhile, an insider says the comic’s a fit because, “the producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious.”

10,000 Volunteers Back Out Of Tokyo Olympics And It’s 50 Days Away

Another major blow for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, nearly 10,000 volunteers have QUIT over COVID fears just 50 days before the Games are set to begin.

The number of people who just opted out represents 1/8th of the 80,000 unpaid volunteers who signed up to work the event, which is still set to kick off on July 23.

On top of it all there is serious backlash in Japan about hosting the Olympics — considering only about 2 to 3% of the population is vaccinated … and the country reported a surge in cases in May.

State of Emergency in Japan to June 20 because hospitals and other medical care facilities in major cities are being pushed to the brink. There have been protests in the streets of Tokyo recently from people concerned the Games will serve as a super spreader event. There are also reports out of Japan showing 80% of Japanese citizens are AGAINST the Olympics beginning on July 23, as currently scheduled. Still, Olympics officials have reiterated the Games WILL go on as planned… Good luck!

Kylie Jenner Announces New Brand: Kylie Baby

Kylie Jenner is expanding her empire once again.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, quietly announced that she’s launching a baby brand on Wednesday, posting an adorable Instagram photo of daughter Stormi Webster in the bath and tagging @kyliebaby.

The verified account has yet to post anything and doesn’t even have a profile photo, but has already racked up more than 300,000 followers.

“Bath time with @kyliebaby,” the reality star captioned her shot.

Though Jenner gave no details about her upcoming line, last year she filed applications to trademark Kylie Baby in the areas of skincare products — like moisturizers, lotions, body oils, body gels and more — as well as cribs, strollers, diaper bags, baby bottles and clothing.

Apparently Wedding Crashers Sequel Is Coming And YES The Main Cast Will Be Back

Production Weekly says Wedding Crashers 2 is now in pre-production, with Dobkin returning to direct and original stars Wilson and Vaughn (plus Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams) all set to return. It’s supposedly also being produced specifically for HBO Max, but nothing—not a single word of this—has been confirmed by Warner Bros. or New Line or any of the people involved. Maybe we spoiled a surprise by knowing this, or maybe it will all fall apart at some point before Warner Bros. actually decides to confirm that it’s happening.

We can only hope!