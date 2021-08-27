What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Tom Cruise’s New Crazy Stunt From Mission Impossible 7, NEW MUSIC from Halsey, Kacey Musgraves & MORE!

Tom Cruise Learnt How To Ride A Motorcycle Off A Clift & DID IT 6 Times For ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise is doing one of the craziest stunts he’s done to date.. riding a motorcycle off a giant cliff in Norway.

Apparently the actor did a year of base jump and motocross training for the stunt, with director Christopher McQuarrie building a track just for him to get the hang of the bike. “I have to get so good at this that there’s no way I will miss my marks. Don’t be careful, be confident!” said Cruise… ALRIGHTY THEN.

McQuarrie and his team then had Cruise jump the bike off a cliff into a foam pit while testing state-of-the-art drones that weren’t even around when “Mission: Impossible: Fallout” was filmed. CGI and telemetry was used constantly to get a sense of how far Cruise would fly off the motorcycle to make sure the camera was set up just right.

And then, when it came time to go to the massive cliff to film the scene, Cruise performed the death-defying stunt six times, having to memorize how fast to launch the bike and at what point in his descent into the rocky cliffside to deploy his chute… THIS MAN IS CRAZY. I mean I can’t wait to see this on the big screen but holy smokes, what a stunt

Kristen Bell Comes Back To The Bathing Topic “IT WAS A JOKE”

Kristen Bell said she “lost a lot of faith in the human race” after a joke she made about bathing her kids sent Hollywood hygiene into the toilet bowl.

“I thought, ‘America is not gonna dig deep into this and want all the intel on how often people bathe, right?’ Because there are much more important topics,” Bell said.

“But it was kind of funny when, like, we started being asked about it and then the interviewers didn’t even know that Dax’s podcast was the one that started the questions. And by the way, a room full of four comedians — Dax, Monica Padman, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — who were ‘joking’ about bathing, and then the world took it seriously.”

If you haven’t hear about this yet.. The great bathing debate began in July when Kunis, 37, said on Shepard, 46, and Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she didn’t wash her children every day, with Kutcher, 43, remarking, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Bell continued: “I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not. Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case. I think it’s on the listener to deduce whether or not it’s a joke, to be honest.”

JoJo Siwa Is Making History & Will Be The First To Have a Same Sex Partner On DWTS

Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa — who came out as part of the LGBTQ community in January — will make history as the first “Dancing With the Stars” contestant to be matched with a same-sex partner, ABC announced in a social media post promoting the show’s 30th season. Check out her post below!

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this! 🎀 #DWTS @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/mzwezAm0An — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

Check Out The First Trailer For ‘SPENCER’ – The Story Of Princess Diana Starring Kristen Stewart

We finally get our first look at the highly anticipated film ‘Spencer’ starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, check out the trailer below!

The film is out November 5!

NEW MUSIC From Kacey Musgraves ‘Justified’

Kacey Musgraves is releasing a new album & movie Sep 10 called Star Crossed, here’s the second single off the album, Justified:

NEW ALBUM From Halsey ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Halsey released her new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I want Power’ & released a movie along with it. Here are some of the songs off the album, personally I give it a 2.5/5! Check out some songs off the album below!

NEW ALBUM From Nelly ‘Heartland’.. Has HE Gone Country?

Nelly has released a new album and it seems he may have gone country? You decide for yourself.. Check it out below!

NEW Remix From BTS & Megan Thee Stallion ‘Butter’

Megan Thee Stallion added her fire to the already #1 song ‘Butter’ & I love it! Check it out below!