What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Top Halloween Costumes 2021, Rolling Stop Top 500 Songs EVER & More!

Rolling Stone Released An Updated Version Of The Best 500 Songs EVER

From Rolling Stones Website:

For the first time in 17 years, we’ve completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favorites, world-changing anthems, and new classics In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It’s one of the most widely read stories in our history, viewed hundreds of millions of times on this site. But a lot has changed since 2004; back then the iPod was relatively new, and Billie Eilish was three years old. So we’ve decided to give the list a total reboot. To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results. Nearly 4,000 songs received votes. Where the 2004 version of the list was dominated by early rock and soul, the new edition contains more hip-hop, modern country, indie rock, Latin pop, reggae, and R&B. More than half the songs here — 254 in all — weren’t present on the old list, including a third of the Top 100. The result is a more expansive, inclusive vision of pop, music that keeps rewriting its history with every beat.

Aretha Franklin, ‘Respect’ Public Enemy, ‘Fight the Power’ Sam Cooke, ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ Bob Dylan, ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ Nirvana, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Marvin Gaye, ‘What’s Going On’ The Beatles, ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Missy Elliott, ‘Get Ur Freak On’ Fleetwood Mac, ‘Dreams’ Outkast, ‘Hey Ya!’

To check out the entire list click HERE

‘The Activist’ Series Switching To Documentary Due To Backlash

The Activist is getting a makeover following intense backlash to the original format.

The five-week reality competition series had planned to have six activists from around the world compete to “bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment” — with judges Julianne Hough, Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas measuring their success based on social media engagement through digital campaigns.

However, CBS announced on Wednesday that the show will now be reimagined into a documentary special in response to the harsh criticism from activist communities on social media. It will also no longer premiere on Oct. 22 as scheduled. Here is what the statement said and what the show will now look like: A message from Global Citizen on "The Activist." pic.twitter.com/CSODAwiIdR — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 15, 2021

Jeopardy Has Announced Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings Wil, Host Jeopardy… For Now

“Jeopardy!” won’t be going back to its revolving door of guest hosts after the quick exit of Mike Richards, it sounds like Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will be IT for the rest of this season.

Jeopardy! is going to keep it semi-consistent from here on out for at least this season with Mayim on hosting duty for more than half of the episodes, and Jennings shooting a few weeks worth of episodes.

Execs have not decided about next season yet, but are still searching for a full-time, permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.

When Richards stepped down as host, he suggested, in an internal memo to staffers, “Jeopardy!” would return to a series of guest hosts. However, he was also ousted as Executive Producer less than 2 weeks later, so it’s clear his plan no longer carried weight.

Todd Rundgren Worked On Donda With Kanye & Still Said Drake “Ate His Lunch’ Album Wise

Todd Rundgren is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year — though he’s making news this week for slamming the induction and saying he will not attend. And he also spoke up this week about working with Kanye West on the letter’s new Donda album. And it sounds like Rundgren had a TERRIBLE time! Here’s what he had to say when asked about it:

“If I can contribute something, fine. If I can’t, just let me know. There is a possibility that I’m actually in there somewhere. There’s so much junk in that record. [Kanye] is a shoe designer … He’s just a dilettante at this point. Nobody would regularly make records like that unless they had stupid money to throw around. Nobody rents a stadium to make a record in. Nobody flies in the entire world of hip-hop just to croak one syllable, just so you can say that everybody was on it. He was too afraid that Drake would one-up him, so he hurried up and released the album the weekend before Drake could get his out. And in the end, Drake ate his lunch anyway.”

WOW.. That’s some hatred right there.

This Years Most Popular Halloween Costume’s

There’s have been so many big movies and moment from this year and we found of course anytime there is something iconic out there, we see A LOT of it during halloween!

Here are some of this years most popular Halloween costumes for 2021:

Wonder Woman from Wonder Woman 1984

Kim Kardashian From The Met Gala

Cruella DeVil from Cruella

Simone Biles

Selena Quintanilla

Wanda Maximoff from WandaVision

Lola Bunny from Space Jam 2

Cassie from Promising Young Woman

Folklore-era Taylor Swift

Check out the full list HERE