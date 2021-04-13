What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Usher Using Fake Money? Bridgerton Renewed For 4 Seasons, FRIENDS Reunion Featuring Brad Pitt?

Usher Is Getting Called Out For Paying Strippers With ‘Usher Bucks’ Not Real Money, Reps Say It’s Misunderstood

A dancer going by the handle @beel0ove on IG posted photos of three “Usher bucks” that came in $100, $20 and $1 denominations … all with Mr. Raymond’s face in place of the usual dead Presidents.

(Photo Credit: TMZ) This all happened at Sapphire in Vegas, and a rep for the club said Usher did NOT tip the strippers with this fake money, and actually tipped quite well, and also tip the staff at large quite generously. We’re told Usher and his crew ended up spending thousands on the dancers (real money) and bottle service. The club even said they would for sure host him again. Now how did the ‘Usher Bucks’ get brought into this? Well it seems that somebody in his crew left some Usher dollars behind on the stage as a bit of a joke and to also promote his new Vegas residency. She posed the question … “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??” The insinuation was she actually got the bogus cash for services rendered, and called for Usher to be “blasted” for passing the funny money.

Friends Reunion Is Filmed & Features Many Guest Stars, But Brad Pitt.. Probably NOT

There have been rumors’ swirling about the Friends Reunion Special & special guests. Apparently they are planning on having guest stars from throughout the series join them throughout the special, and one name that popped up is BRAD PITT. We also heard that half the cast was on board and the other was not because they don’t want to spotlight attention on Jen and Brad they want it to be on the reunion.. Well now sources are saying apparently Brads name all together is just GOSSIP! Here’s what Gossip Cop has confirmed:

According to New Idea, a planned Brad Pitt cameo in a Friends reunion special almost destroyed the whole project. Apparently, the actor’s appearance caused uproar among the cast and crew, who think Pitt and Aniston’s romantic history will overshadow the entire reunion. A well-placed insider claims, “When the list of cameo appearances came out, Brad’s name was the ‘big surprise guest’ and there’s no doubt it will get a lot of attention for the show.” Of course, there is no mention of where this insidious insider scoped out this information. Supposedly, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry considered the issue, while Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow worried that the whole Aniston and Pitt saga would overshadow everything. For reference, Brad Pitt appeared as a cameo in a 2001 episode during his marriage to Aniston. First of all, this tabloid among others are spewing misinformation by calling this reunion a Friends episode. Rather, it’s more of a discussion and interview with the cast, and in fact, Pitt’s name hasn’t even been mentioned by any legitimate outlet. Still, even if he did appear, it wouldn’t stir up such devastating drama that they’d cancel the whole thing. And if the reunion’s producers thought it would, they probably just wouldn’t invite Pitt.

There you have it, the chances of seeing Brad are slim, but I guess we’ll just have to wait to see

Directors Of Promising Young Woman Are Offering a Viewing Of The Movie For Free To College Students To Spark A Conversation About Sexual Assault

Carey Mulligan’s Oscar-buzzy movie “Promising Young Woman” is being offered free-to-view to college students to spark a conversation about sexual assault. Focus Features has partnered with Campus Circle and the anti-rape organization RAINN — the nation’s largest group standing against sexual violence — to host free virtual screenings of the Emerald Fennell-directed movie for college students on Thursday. Stars Mulligan and Laverne Cox will then discuss the film with Fennell following the screenings. The film, which follows a medical school dropout who avenges her best friend’s brutal assault, is being used to highlight ongoing issues of sexual violence on college campuses, as RAINN says that 13 percent of all students experience sexual assault or rape during school. Campus Circle publisher Joy Calisoff said: “Sexual violence can affect not only the survivor but the people and communities around them. ‘Promising Young Woman’ has sparked important conversations about the cultural response to sexual assault, healing, justice, and bystander accountability. “We thank Focus Features for making Promising Young Woman available to college students, who are at increased risk of sexual violence, to continue this critical dialogue.” The movie has five Oscar nominations, ahead of the ceremony on April 25, including one for Best Director for Fennell, and Best Actress for Mulligan. Students can RSVP for the free screenings and post-show conversation here.

Justin Bieber Claims His Calling In Life Is Fatherhood/Family… Oh & Of Course Being One Of The Biggest Artists On The Planet

Justin Bieber did an interview with GQ and revealed he feels like his calling in life is fatherhood and having a family. “I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing, not this second, but we will eventually.”

K BUT CAN YOU KEEP MAKING BANGERS TO PLEASE JUSTIN!!!

Bridgreton Has Been Renewed For 4 Seasons! & Find Out The Real Reason Regé-Jean Page

Netflix revealed that Bridgerton has been renewed for season three and season four. The news was confirmed by Lady Whistledown herself, who wrote: “It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink . . .”

The second season of the show is currently in production and will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love.

NOW for the real reason Regé-Jean Page isn’t coming back to the show.. A source says:

“Regé is not coming back to ‘Bridgerton’ because of creative differences with [executive producer] Shonda Rhimes and her team. He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for Season 2, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show. Regé has been inundated with offers for other interesting and challenging leading roles.”

Well there you have it! I mean, sounds like he’s getting offers left right and center, including potentially playing James Bond..