What’s Trending with Scooter& Jac – Your First Look At Tiger King Season 2.. Spanx Founder Gifts Employees First Class Tickets & $10,000 & MORE!

Your First Look At Tiger King SEASON 2..

Joe Exotic may be locked away in federal prison for the next two decades, but he’s still getting that Netflix money. The streamer dropped a Season 2 trailer for the former tiger breeder’s docuseries “Tiger King” on Wednesday.

The upcoming season will pick up right where the previous one left off. Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park has closed down and he was sentenced to 22 years in a Texas prison for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist. Check it out below!

Jayda Pinkett Smith Is Sharing Her Sex Life With The World On Red Table Talk… Look Out Will

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t shying away from discussing her sex life with Will Smith during a special episode of Red Table Talk with Gwyneth Paltrow. The host for the Facebook Watch show talked to Paltrow about the challenges of maintaining a healthy sex life in marriage for the actress’s new Netflix show Sex, Love & goop, now streaming.

“It’s hard,” Jada told Paltrow. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Paltrow replied, “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.” Check out the moment below!

Spanx CEO Surprises Every Employee With 2 First-Class Plane Tickets & $10,000

Before Spanx founder Sara Blakely became the youngest self-made female billionaire, she sold fax machines door to door because she needed the money and health insurance. Now, two decades after Blakely launched the pioneering womenswear company, global investment firm Blackstone is buying a majority stake in Spanx, which is valued at an estimated $1.2 billion in the deal.

In a video posted on Instagram last week, Blakely celebrated the sale with her employees.

Check out the full emotional, and AMAZING video below!

Kyle Beach Reveals He Is John Doe & Speaks Out For The First Time Regarding Chicago Blackhawks Sexual Assault Investigating

Kyle Beach, who is John Doe in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation, talks to Rick Westhead about how his NHL experience and life ‘changed forever’ after his ordeal with former video coach Brad Aldrich and the team, his reaction to the investigation’s findings and the need to support other victims of sexual assault so they can speak out. Watch the full video below!