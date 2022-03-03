White Rock Polar Bear Plunge Set For March 19

More than two months after White Rock’s chilly new-year tradition was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, a Polar Bear Plunge is coming to the waterfront – and it’s got a fresh focus.

Set for March 19, ‘We’re Freezin’ for a Reason’ is one of many plunges being planned by Rotaract districts and clubs across Canada as part of ‘Making Waves – The Rotaract Canada Polar Plunge,’ with a collective goal to raise $75,000 for The Rotary Foundation’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, a news release explains.

Rotary Canada has committed to matching the funds, which will focus on providing clean water to Indigenous communities in Canada.

Hosted locally by Rotaract District 5050, the March 19 dip is to be held at 11 a.m. at the white rock. Free to participate, it is open to everyone. Local artisans will be onsite from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To sponsor the district team or donate, visit raise.rotary.org