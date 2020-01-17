White Rock train whistles to be silenced end of the month

The City of White Rock is pleased to announce that starting Jan. 29, trains passing through the city will no longer be blowing their horns at each of the eight entrances to the Promenade to alert people of passing trains.

The City reached an agreement with BNSF (Burlington North Santa Fe) Railway following the successful installation of safety gates at eight crossings on White Rock’s waterfront.

The City partnered with BNSF and Transport Canada to install 16 gates at eight entry points to the Promenade as part of Transport Canada-mandated safety improvements.

The BNSF has issued a general order instructing train crews to stop sounding the horns at the eight promenade crossings starting first thing Jan. 29.

BNSF says there will be a transition period as crews adjust to the new requirements at the crossings. They also emphasized that engineers will still need to sound the horns if they see people or animals on the tracks.

Facts about BNSF and the City of White Rock

· The City of White Rock partners with the Burlington North Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Inc. to ensure public rail safety in White Rock.

· The installation of the safety gates assisted in the City’s efforts toward whistle cessation.

Quote

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker

“I am thrilled that we can deliver something our community has been requesting for a long time. Whistle cessation means less sounding of horns as trains move through White Rock along our waterfront.

Congratulations to our Engineering team for meeting all the necessary safety requirements, including the installation of the eight safety gates along White Rock’s Promenade.”

White Rock: City by the Sea!

White Rock, a picturesque seaside city of 20,000, is located on Semiahmoo Bay in southwest B.C. and is home to Canada’s longest pier. Visit us at whiterockcity.ca, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.