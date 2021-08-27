White Rocks “Search The Rock” Virtual Scavenger Hunt Begins September 1st!

Think you know White Rock? Get ready to ‘Search the Rock’ and WIN!

Get ready to explore White Rock, a popular seaside destination, while having fun with friends and family and winning prizes.

The White Rock online scavenger hunt, “Search the Rock”, begins on Sept. 1 and features prizes that include dinner for two at a local restaurant and a hotel stay for two. There is more than $4,500 in prizes to be won.

Search the Rock is an app-based scavenger hunt game that can be played on iOS or Android devices. It’s free to play and includes a variety of challenge types: GPS-based, question and answers, multiple choice, QR code-based and photo and video-based.

The game includes selfies, special events, public art, businesses and landmarks. Play as a family, individual or with a group of friends. Players must come to White Rock to claim any prizes won.

“Search the Rock is a great way to get out and celebrate our seaside community. Compete as a team or as an individual, share images of the local scenery and attractions and finish the tasks in the game for a chance to win some prizes.”

Game Details

Play the game from Sept. 1 at noon to Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. Sign up today at City of White Rock (list-manage.com) to register and get communications, tips and the game password.

Find more information, including official contest rules and regulations, at whiterockcity.ca/searchtherock

The City of White Rock thanks sponsors 107.7 Pulse FM Radio and the White Rock BIA.

