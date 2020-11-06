Whole Foods supermarket bans poppies on employees uniforms

With less than a week to go until Remembrance Day, a high end grocery store chain has banned its workers from wearing a poppy on the job.
Whole Foods Market says that poppies are not allowed under an updated uniform policy. It hasn’t said why.
An employee in Ottawa says that a supervisor told her wearing one could been seen as supporting a cause.
Whole Foods says it’s donating more than $8,000 to the poppy campaign and workers will observe a moment of silence on November 11 at 11 a.m. The chain, which is owned by Amazon, has 14 stores in Canada.