Woman Marries Tree and We Think It’s The Best Thing Ever

Forget Barack Obama – Tom Hanks – Prince William – a woman in the states has found hands down the-best husband – a tree.



This past weekend a woman in the states celebrated her first wedding anniversary with the weeping willow.

The two got married last year, the woman going so far as to change her last name to “Elder’ and says in no way do they ever plan to divorce.





This woman is a genius. If you think about it, more women should marry a tree. After all you know he has….

– A solid foundation – comes from good roots

– Is always ‘up’ for anything;)

– Is dead half the year!

BEST. MARRIAGE. EVER!

– Vanessa xox