Worst Attempt At Sexy Talk

With all of this social distancing, many people have had to look for different ways to keep the fire burning. For some, this means jumpin’ into some dirty talk. Obviously, there are those that are naturally good at this sort of thing but for many others – well, let’s just say they could use a few pointers. Here are what some have posted on reddit after attempting to get into some filthy chatter.
Me: “Yeah, oh yeah, you like that?”
Her: “Not really.”
“Baby, I really like the curves of your body. They’re like a sine wave- so beautiful”
“Let my people go”
“PIKACHU! I CHOOSE YOU!!!!!”
“I REALLY LIKE YOUR HAIR!!”
“And I’m gonna turn the lights on baby. Yeah. All the lights. Even the desk lamp”
“I’m like dust, always in your clothes”
“You look just like your mother.”