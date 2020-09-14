Yet Another Devastating Blow for the Sea to Sky Gondola

Early Monday morning at 4am Squamish RCMP was contacted by the security team at the Sea to Sky Gondola stating that the line to the gondola had been cut and had crashed into the mountain.

Squamish RCMP members attended immediately and began to assess information and contain the area. Squamish RCMP and the Sea to Sky General Investigation Section are working alongside partner agencies including West Vancouver Police Department, the Integrated Police Dog Services, and more will be called as the day goes on. There is an extensive amount of resources in the area and we are asking everyone to stay out of the vicinity including climbing routes, hiking, and closed parking lots.

“We are only a few hours into this investigation and we ask the public to stay out of the area” says Sergeant Sascha Banks. “The Sea to Sky Gondola is an integral part of this community and we very lucky no one was injured. Someone in our area has seen something or has heard something and we are asking them to call us immediately with any information.”

Please contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to the website www.solvecrime.ca.

Media availability will be determined this morning and outlets will be notified.