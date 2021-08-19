You Can Now RENT Backyard Pools Airbnb-Style Around Vancouver

This is AMAZING! I mean… I do wish this was a well known thing in the beginning of summer and during the multiple heat waves… but hey, I’m happy to know about this now.

Yes, you can RENT an outdoor pool Airbnb style around Vancouver. This is GENIUS for those of us who don’t have a pool and love to swim, but don’t love to swim with a bunch of strangers.

This new swimming pool rental service is called Swimply and it’s pretty cool!

It’s like Airbnb, but instead of lodging, it’s an online marketplace for your swimming pool. You can list your pool at an hourly rate, along with how many guests you can accommodate.

Some of the listings feature amenities like picnic tables, and lounge chairs, and restrooms.

Pool owners aren’t obligated to provide guests with access to a bathroom, but about 85% of Swimply’s current hosts do, according to the company. Hosts who don’t have washroom facilities available for use can only rent their pools for one hour at a time to a maximum of five guests.

Owners can also set limits on how many people are allowed in the pool.

“Founder and CEO Bunim Laskin came up with the idea in New York one summer after noticing a neighbour’s pool which was rarely in use,” a company spokesperson told Daily Hive via email. “He rented their pool in exchange for assistance paying for the pool’s upkeep.”

Owners are required to have their pools inspected to ensure the safety of guests.

There are several pools currently available for a dip around Vancouver.

The pool above, located in the British Properties in West Vancouver, goes for $99/hr. It also features towels which are considered a “premium amenity” for an additional $6/hr.

It seems like you can also rent out your luxury hot tub, if you’ve got one.

This top of the line “Beachcombers hot tub 750 series” features a built in bluetooth speaker, at what the seller calls a “Croft Spa,” for the low cost of $16/hr on weekdays, and $20/hr on weekends(DailyHive).

Happy swimming!

-Kate Tattersall