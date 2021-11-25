You Can Rent The Villa From ‘House Of Gucci’ On Air BNB

Ever wanted to live like royalty? Well the Italian villa featured in ‘House OF Gucci’ is now available to rent on Airbnb.

During your stay at the Lake Como-adjacent estate, you can live lavishly in your Gucci finest while enjoying spectacular views and the grandeur of ’90s Italian opulence.

The residence, known as Villa Balbiano, was depicted in the film as the home of patriarch Aldo Gucci, played by Al Pacino. The movie also stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci.

During his tenure as Villa Balbiano’s owner, the Cardinal amassed a large art collection and built new structures, including a church, on additional parcels of land he acquired for the property.

The home will be available to one lucky booker for a single overnight stay on March 30, 2022, for $1,125.

Booking opens on Monday, Dec. 6, at 12 p.m. Eastern time.

Amenities include an extensive garden, which has been recognized by Britain’s Society of Garden Designers, an outdoor swimming pool, a private pier and a boathouse.

Interior features include the “finest art and furniture from past centuries,” according to the listing, including 17th-century frescoes painted by the Recchi brothers and Agostino Silva.

The main palazzo boasts six suites with opulent marble bathrooms.