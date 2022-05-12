10 music festivals coming up in Metro Vancouver

Our spring weather hasn’t been great, but while we look forward to sunnier days ahead, here are 10 music festivals happening in Metro Vancouver this spring and summer.

Don’t forget to snag your tickets!

VCBW Craft Beer Week Festival 2022

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada, takes place at the PNE Fairgrounds from July 9 to 10. The weekend event will feature live entertainment, local arts displays, chef pop-ups and food trucks, and lots of delicious drinks to discover.

Toronto alt-rockers Bedouin Soundclash and Vancouver-based pop artist Titus Bank are slated for Saturday, July 9. Attendees on Sunday, July 10 will take in live performances by Montreal indie rock group, Half Moon Run and Nova Scotia DJ Skratch Bastid. Vancouver-based charitable organization Music Heals will also appear at the festival.

When: July 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for general admission and $70 for VIP. A pre-sale two-day pass is available for $49; buy online

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival 2022

What: Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival will be headlined by Grammy-award-winning rock group The War on Drugs. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from their latest studio album, topped the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay charts for seven weeks.

There will be food vendors on site and beer and wine will also be available to those who are 19+ with two pieces of valid ID, including one photo ID. A family activity area will be open from 2 to 8 pm, though children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: Gates at 12 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult

Carnaval del Sol Vancouver 2022

What: Carnaval del Sol’s 14th anniversary will feature live music, dance performances, culinary workshops, family and children’s activities, an artisan market, mobile food vendors, and a 1,500-person capacity liquor licensed area.

The 2022 event at Jonathan Rogers Park is expected to attract 15,000 attendees over the course of the three-day festival.

When: July 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday) and 12 to 9 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Admission: Free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older, and free admission for all guests daily between 12 and 1:30 pm. After 1:30 pm each day, admission will be $10 for all guests, except for children and seniors.

Fraser Valley Fruit Beer Festival

What: Fruit Beer Fest, taking place on Saturday, August 13 at Swangard Stadium, features live entertainment, a marketplace area with vendors, food trucks, and delicious drinks.

The 19+ festival will feature live music by fan-favourite Vancouver acts Daniel Wesley, The Boom Booms and Mad Riddim. And you won’t want to miss The Geekenders Burlesque performing routines from their sold-out runs of Star Wars Burlesque and Pokemon A GoGo.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $69.99 plus GST and Eco Fee, available online

Vancouver Folk Music Festival 2022

What: Vancouver Folk Music Festival (VFMF), one of the city’s most popular summer events, is returning to Jericho Beach Park this July for a three-day extravaganza.

This year’s performers include Mexican-American musician and activist Alejandro Escovedo, three-time Grammy nominee Allison Russell, two-time International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle, and local indie-rock heroes The New Pornographers.

When: July 15 to 17, 2022

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

Foodstock: A GVFB Fundraiser

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2022, presented by 102.7 THE PEAK, features eight local bands and artists, lawn games, and plenty of choices for food and drink lovers to discover. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy the day on the Swangard Stadium field in support of the GVFB.

Foodstock will feature crowd-pleasing sets from Bend Sinister, Sleepy Gonzales, Generous Thieves, The Noodle Boys, Uncle Strut, Green Alderson, Madelyn Read, and Good Goin’.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

36th Annual TD Vancouver Jazz Festival

What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting 140 performances from June 24 to July 3 at venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, Blues legend Buddy Guy, and more.

Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival.

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Khatsahlano Street Party 2022

What: The Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 9 from 11 am to 9 pm. Presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, Khatsahlano Street Party is renowned for the huge lineup of musical talent each year.

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also expect to discover artisans, street performers, local food and drink merchants, community booths and more as the festival celebrates its 10th year.

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

Safe & Sound Music Fest 2022

What: Safe & Sound Music Fest’s first live festival in four years features a can’t-miss lineup of international stars and local talent.

Multiple Grammy Award nominee Ty Dolla $ign is the headliner of Safe & Sound Music Fest. The Los Angeles singer, rapper and producer is known for his hits “Blasé,” “Paranoid,” and “Or Nah.” He’s also collaborated with artists like Kanye West, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone.

Also on the bill are Canadian legends Rascalz featuring Kardinal Offishall; Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr; hip hop, rap and soul artist Missy D; and many more.

When: May 29, 2022

Time: 12 to 11 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: Starting at $59, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive block party. 5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 11, features a lineup of some of the biggest local and international South Asian music stars.

The all-ages, outdoor event features headlining performances by award-winning Indian-American singer Jasmine Sandlas, Indo-Canadian hip-hop star The PropheC, popular Surrey-based spoken-word artist Robyn Sandhu, and more.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: $40, purchase online. Free for kids 11 years old and under with proof of age and an accompanying adult.

Thankyou to DailyHive.com for the above info.

Source: https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/metro-vancouver-music-festivals-spring-summer-2022

