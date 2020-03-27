10 Ways to Stay Sane (and Have Fun) While Social Distancing at Home

6. Have a Movie Night-In.

Did you know Universal has released all films that are currently in theatre onto the small screen? That means you can rent movies like Emma, The Hunt, or The Invisible Man straight off Shaw On Demand. Tonight, make a big bowl of buttery popcorn, turn off all the lights, and set your living room up like a cinema. Our family has had themed movie nights the past week, and it has been all about the late 90s early 2000’s with classics like 10 Things I hate About You, Step it Up, and Never Been Kissed.

7. Recovery Meetings

Are you suffering from addiction? Please stay connected and continue to work on your recovery. From eating disorders and gambling to drugs and alcohol, there are free Zoom recovery meetings across the board to be found all over the world.

8. Experiment Just for Fun

Have you always wanted to try contouring? Go on Youtube, grab your supplies and give it a go. Always wanted to go vegan? With the shortage on meat and eggs, now’s the perfect time to dust off that copy of ‘Oh She Glows’ and make some new healthy dishes. Want to cut your bangs? Grab a pair of sisters and… WAIT. Put those down. Bad idea. Instead, heat up some milk on the stove, brew a pot of coffee and make yourself a comforting cappuccino.

9. Express Yourself

Remember that blog you always wanted to start? How about that novel that’s been in your head for years? Set aside an hour each day to write. It doesn’t have to be about anything in particular. Jot down any thoughts swirling around in your head. Trust me, writing is cheap, effective therapy.

10. Focus on Gratitude

Let’s face it; the world seems like a dark, scary place right now. The death toll continues to rise, neighbors are turning against each other, and there’s the fear of uncertainty hanging overhead like an angry thundercloud. Having a husband who works in a grocery store, I’m terrified he could bring the virus home. Instead of that focusing on what I can’t control, I force myself to sit down each day and write out five things I’m grateful for. It’s amazing how so simple, yet so mighty being thankful can change your life profoundly.

Whatever you decide to do to pass the time is up to you. Remember, this too shall pass and soon we’ll all be elbow-to-elbow on the beaches, in the parks and amusement parks. In the meantime, stay sane and connected to loved ones, from a safe social distance.